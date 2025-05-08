Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Quinshon Judkins (Pick 1.07)
Drafting from the 1.07 spot in dynasty rookie drafts often means missing out on the top-tier running backs, but this year’s board presents an intriguing value in Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins. With Nick Chubb’s injury derailing the Browns’ ground game last season, Judkins enters a prime opportunity to revive their rushing attack. A proven scorer at Ohio State and still just 20 years old, Judkins offers immediate starting potential with long-term dynasty appeal.
With Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Tetairoa McMillan, Cam Ward, RJ Harvey, and Tyler Warren off the board, Judkins is the clear top choice, although a case can certainly be made for Jacksonville's Travis Hunter. Hunter is sliding in this mock draft, whereas SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano ranked him as the fourth-best option in his rookie rankings.
Pick 1.07: RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
With the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected RB Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State.
The Browns lost their rushing identity last season once they lost Nick Chubb. They ranked last in running back rushing attempts (312) and 31st in rushing yards (1,253) while gaining 4.0 yards per carry with seven scores on the ground. Cleveland completed 63 passes to their backs for 429 yards and one touchdown on 87 targets.
Judkins played in three more games last season, but he finished with fewer rushes (194) than in 2022 (274) and 2023 (271). Over his three seasons with Ohio State, his scoring floor was high (50 touchdowns over 42 games), even in a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes gave him 72 targets in his career, leading to 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns.
He slides into a starting role this season, and the Browns should give him most of their early-down carries. I expect him to rotate with Jerome Ford in passing situations. Judkins won’t turn 21 until late October, giving the time advantage over RJ Harvey (age 24).
