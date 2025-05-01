2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty League Mock Draft
Lambeau Field was rocking and rolling for the 2025 NFL Draft, as hundreds of thousands of fans attended the three-day prospect party. It was full of ups and downs, most notably the historic slide of Shedeur Sanders from a potential Top 10 overall pick to a fifth-rounder.
(If you listen closely, you can still hear ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. complaining about it.)
The draft wasn’t only bad for Sanders, who ultimately ended up with the Cleveland Browns. It wasn’t great for the fantasy football world either. Outside of a select few, like Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty, it could be difficult to predict how some rookies will fit into their respective offenses, especially in redrafts and dynasty leagues.
With that said, here’s my first post-draft rookies-only dynasty mock draft. Dynasty mocks are different than redrafts, of course, as these teams are mostly constructed and already have specific needs. For example, a dynasty manager with Josh Allen won’t give Ward as hard a look as someone who was banking on Anthony Richardson to pan out with the Colts.
If Najee Harris is on your roster (you felt good about that until this weekend), you might look to move up to get Omarion Hampton. A manager who has Travis Kelce might target a tight end of the future, maybe someone like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland or Mason Taylor.
You get the point.
In the interest of a prospect’s pure value and landing spot, here’s my initial look at how a four-round dynasty mock could shake out. If you compare it to my pre-NFL draft mock, you’ll see exactly how the events from this weekend have altered player draft values.
Enjoy!
Dynasty Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
2. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
4. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
5. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
7. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
8. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
9. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
10. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
Notes: Jeanty is going to be the top rookie picked in both redrafts and dynasty leagues, and there’s not much question about it. Hampton will likely be second, even with Harris on the roster. Remember, Harris is only on a one-year deal, and Hampton is a solid fit for the Los Angeles offense. I have McMillan ranked ahead of Hunter simply because I don’t know at this point how the Jags will use Hunter. Judkins vaulted up into the top five, as he seems like the clear-cut RB1 in Cleveland as a rookie and beyond. I can’t say the same thing about Henderson, as the Patriots field both Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.
Warren will be the popular pick to be this year’s Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, making him worth a top 10 pick. Egbuka didn’t land in a great spot with the Buccaneers from a fantasy perspective, but he’s a talented player who should be an asset long term. Johnson could be the Steelers' starting running back in Week 1, which moved him up into the first round. The first tight end picked, Loveland, could eventually play a LaPorta-type role in the offense of new head coach Ben Johnson. That makes him quite an intriguing fantasy prospect.
Round 2
11. Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
12. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
13. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
14. Cam Ward, QB, Titans
15. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
16. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans
17. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers
18. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
19. Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys
20. Jack Bech, WR, Raiders
Notes: Burden III is an electric playmaker and should be the Bears' lead slot man in Week 1, but their offense has a lot of mouths to feed. That limits his immediate fantasy appeal. The same goes for Golden, who could be a slow burn for managers in a crowded Packers wide receiver room. Harvey’s stock soared after being selected by the Broncos, as he could be their Week 1 starter as a rookie. Ward is the first quarterback off the board, and with good reason. He’ll likely be under center for the Titans at the start of his rookie campaign.
Skattebo could push for important carries in the Giants' backfield, but can he earn a top-end role with Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the mix? Higgins landed in a nice spot in Houston and has a shot to start in Week 1, but he’s unlikely to be an alpha on the roster with Nico Collins in the mix. Also, Tank Dell will return in 2026. I love Harris in Los Angeles in the long term, and Dart will be the Giants' quarterback of the future. Blue has some sleeper appeal in Dallas, as the team only has Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on the depth chart. Bech has the potential to be a starting wideout for a long time in Las Vegas, making him a top-20 pick.
Round 3
21. Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs
22. Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans
23. Mason Taylor, TE, Jets
24. Devin Neal, RB, Saints
25. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns
26. Tyler Shough, QB, Saints
27. DJ Giddens, RB, Colts
28. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks
29. Chimere Dike, WR, Titans
30. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
Notes: This round has plenty of long-term options for fantasy fans. Royals could be a nice dynasty option in Kansas City, and he could even be on the redraft radar if Rashee Rice is suspended or has a setback in his return from an injured knee. Taylor should start for the Jets in Week 1, making him an intriguing option. Neal has a chance to make an impact in New Orleans after the Alvin Kamara era ends (he’ll be 30 next season). Shough has a shot to earn a starting role as a rookie if Derek Carr is unable to play in Week 1. Arroyo and Fannin Jr. will play behind veterans in Year 1, but the former could push for a starting job in his second season as Noah Fant is a free agent in 2026. The Titans have no locks behind Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett at wide receiver, so Dike could be a long-term draft value.
Round 4
31. Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots
32. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans
33. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Browns
34. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns
35. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks
36. Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos
37. Tai Felton, WR, Vikings
38. Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks
39. Jordan James, RB, 49ers
40. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
Notes: The Patriots rarely draft a wide receiver who goes on to have fantasy value, so I wouldn’t target Williams until Round 4. Ayomanor, like Dike, landed in a good, long-term spot with the Titans. I have Gabriel ranked ahead of Sanders simply because the Browns took them in that order in the draft. Milroe has fantasy potential, but he could be sitting behind Sam Darnold for a few years after the veteran signed a three-year, $100 million deal.
Horton could have some long-term appeal in Seattle, and James has some value in San Francisco behind the injury-prone Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo. Ferguson has a shot to be the Rams’ tight end of the future, and he could make an impact as a rookie if Tyler Higbee is unable to avoid injuries, which has been a problem in recent seasons.