Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Travis Hunter Lands At Pick 1.08
Dynasty rookie drafts are heating up, and Travis Hunter stands out as one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s class. While he slipped slightly in this mock draft, there’s no chance he falls past the No. 8 pick in real drafts. Let’s take a closer look at the first seven selections.
Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing prospects in dynasty rookie drafts, offering rare two-way talent and an immediate opportunity in a thin Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver room. While his future role on defense remains uncertain, his elite ball skills, vision, and college production suggest he could quickly emerge as a high-impact WR2 with the upside to be much more in fantasy formats.
Pick 1.08: WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Heading into the middle of May, Hunter remains an unknown fantasy commodity due to his ability to play defense. The Jaguars’ wide receiver depth continues to list him as their WR2, and they don’t have strong options on their depth chart behind him. The release of Gabe Davis should be another hint of more plays and targets for Hunter.
In his final season at Colorado, he caught 96 of his 125 targets (76.8%) for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Jaguars’ wide receivers had 183 catches for 2,461 yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 targets last season.
Throughout his college career, Hunter was highly regarded on both sides of the ball, earning multiple national awards for his outstanding play on offense and defense. His vision, anticipation, and quickness create wins all over the field. Hunter must improve his release against physical defenders at the line of scrimmage in the NFL. At the same time, his value in run support will be in question if asked to play that role in college.
Overall, his route running hasn’t reached its ceiling due to having an edge against most of his competitors at this point in his career, thanks to his natural talents. Hunter has a nose for the football and many wins to his name, catching the ball in tight quarters. His sense for spacing and timing is exceptional, pointing to a higher volume receiving career in the realm of an Antonio Brown. His usage on defense is unknown, but his overall game would be the most impactful as a passing-down player on both sides of the ball.
I expect him to outperform fantasy expectations in year one of his NFL career, painting him as value in dynasty drafts.
