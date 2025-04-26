Houston Texans Draft WR Jaylin Noel: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 79 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans picked WR Jaylin Noel out of Iowa State.
Jaylin Noel Scouting Report:
The Iowa State Cyclones upped Noel's role and opportunity each year. His freshman season started with 39 catches for 269 yards and no scores, followed by success in 2022 (6/619/3), 2023 (66/819/7), and 2024 (80/1,232/8). Along with his growth in stats, he improved his yards per catch (6.9, 9.5, 12.4, and 14.9) every year.
He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine while showing strength in his slot receiver profile (5’10” and 195 lbs.). His open-field value is highlighted by his value returning kicks in college (punts – 53/466 and kickoffs – 37/821). Noel earns his keep with short-area quickness, but his route running isn’t NFL-ready. Iowa State featured him in the middle of the field, where his long speed created advantages that led to some easy catches.
An NFL team should be able to get Noel in winning situations on slants and crossing patterns. He’ll lull a defense to sleep that thinks of him as a zone-buster, only to turn on the jets to daylight behind their linebacking corps. I view Noel in the caliber of Tyler Lockett, but his ceiling may be WR3 at the next level.
Jaylin Noel Fantasy Football Outlook:
Noel will join his teammate, Jayden Higgins, in Houston's wide receiver room. Noel will likely be the team's third option behind Nico Collins and Higgins. Noel is more of a project than Higgins so it may take some time for him to develop. However, he has the potential to be a big-play threat at the next level. In 2025 redraft leagues, Noel projects as a complete shot in the dark pick but in dynasty formats, he could be produce WR3 numbers.
