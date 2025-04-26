Fantasy Sports

Jalen Milroe Selected By Seattle Seahawks: Fantasy Football Impact

Former Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (QB11) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With the No. 92 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe.

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report:

The Crimson Tide gave Milroe 26 starts over the past two seasons, and he responded with a 20-6 record. For an NFL team seeking a run-pass option at quarterback, Milroe brings a wealth of rushing production (375/1,577/33 – 4.2 yards per carry). Over the past two years, he completed 392 of his 603 passes (65.3%) for 5,678 passing yards (9.4 yards per pass attempt), 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. 

Milroe passed for 300 yards three times (321/1, 374/2, and 310/1) in his college career. He has five elite rush games (20/155/4, 18/107, 16/117/2, 12/185/4, and 17/104/3) on his resume, with the latter three coming in 2024. His play last season in touchdowns (5) and interceptions (10) was subpar in the SEC, suggesting Milroe needs more time to develop.

For him to have success in the NFL, the game must slow down for him, allowing Milroe to play with better vision, poise, and decision-making. He’ll torture teams with his legs while offering a winning arm in the NFL. His mechanics need improvement to enhance his passing accuracy, mainly when throwing to his left. At this point in his career, Milroe won’t be a successful passer with a short passing window or when forced to be a one-dimensional passer.

As a runner, Milroe brings plus speed to the quarterback position (sub 4.5 in the 40-yard dash with some reports in the range of 4.40). He runs with vision, patience, and quickness, allowing him to make chunk plays even when the defense expects him to carry the ball. Milroe has the tools to be a successful running back in the NFL if given the opportunity. 

He isn’t ready to earn a starting job in the NFL based on his overall passing skill. Milroe had success throwing the ball deep in college, thanks to an extended passing window in some matchups and winning talent at wide receiver. At the next level, he must learn to take what the defense gives him to drive the ball on slow, methodical plays for touchdowns. Milroe lacks the eyes, timing, and accuracy to excel in the passing game in the red zone, an area that is particularly challenging to master in the NFL.

Jalen Milroe Fantasy Football Outlook:

Milroe has essentially no value in redraft leagues as he will need time to develop and learn at the NFL level. However, due to his rushing upside, he could be a sneaky selection in Dynasty leagues. Milroe will have to learn behind Sam Darnold in Seattle but once he emerges as the starter, he'll have a ton of weapons at his disposal in Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and their second-round pick, TE Elijah Arroyo.

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

