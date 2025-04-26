Jalen Milroe Selected By Seattle Seahawks: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 92 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe.
Jalen Milroe Scouting Report:
The Crimson Tide gave Milroe 26 starts over the past two seasons, and he responded with a 20-6 record. For an NFL team seeking a run-pass option at quarterback, Milroe brings a wealth of rushing production (375/1,577/33 – 4.2 yards per carry). Over the past two years, he completed 392 of his 603 passes (65.3%) for 5,678 passing yards (9.4 yards per pass attempt), 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.
Milroe passed for 300 yards three times (321/1, 374/2, and 310/1) in his college career. He has five elite rush games (20/155/4, 18/107, 16/117/2, 12/185/4, and 17/104/3) on his resume, with the latter three coming in 2024. His play last season in touchdowns (5) and interceptions (10) was subpar in the SEC, suggesting Milroe needs more time to develop.
For him to have success in the NFL, the game must slow down for him, allowing Milroe to play with better vision, poise, and decision-making. He’ll torture teams with his legs while offering a winning arm in the NFL. His mechanics need improvement to enhance his passing accuracy, mainly when throwing to his left. At this point in his career, Milroe won’t be a successful passer with a short passing window or when forced to be a one-dimensional passer.
As a runner, Milroe brings plus speed to the quarterback position (sub 4.5 in the 40-yard dash with some reports in the range of 4.40). He runs with vision, patience, and quickness, allowing him to make chunk plays even when the defense expects him to carry the ball. Milroe has the tools to be a successful running back in the NFL if given the opportunity.
He isn’t ready to earn a starting job in the NFL based on his overall passing skill. Milroe had success throwing the ball deep in college, thanks to an extended passing window in some matchups and winning talent at wide receiver. At the next level, he must learn to take what the defense gives him to drive the ball on slow, methodical plays for touchdowns. Milroe lacks the eyes, timing, and accuracy to excel in the passing game in the red zone, an area that is particularly challenging to master in the NFL.
Jalen Milroe Fantasy Football Outlook:
Milroe has essentially no value in redraft leagues as he will need time to develop and learn at the NFL level. However, due to his rushing upside, he could be a sneaky selection in Dynasty leagues. Milroe will have to learn behind Sam Darnold in Seattle but once he emerges as the starter, he'll have a ton of weapons at his disposal in Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and their second-round pick, TE Elijah Arroyo.
