Jalen Royals Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs: Fantasy Football Impact
Utah State Aggies standout wide receiver Jalen Royals has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jalen Royals Scouting Report:
In 2023, Royals was a top receiving option for the Utah State Aggies, thanks to an impressive 15 touchdowns with 71 catches and 1,080 yards. He had an elite three-game run (7/185/3, 6/140/2, and 7/125/2) while scoring a touchdown (13 total) in seven of his final eight starts.
A left foot injury last season led to five missed games. Royals had a slow start over his first three matchups (5/77/1, 6/47, and 4/44) before catching fire in his following four contests (10//112/1, 9/211/2, 10/155/1, and 11/188/1). He gained 15.2 yards per catch in his college career.
Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.
I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field. I expect him to gain momentum before this year’s draft, which will secure his ranking as a second-round pick.
Jalen Royals Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Chiefs added another talented wide receiver with speed and upside with the addition of Royals. He'll start the year fourth on Kansas City's wide receiver depth chart behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown. I expect him to need time to develop, but his presence does give Patrick Mahomes another explosive weapon. If Rice gets suspended, Royals may be his natural handcuff.
More Fantasy Football News:
New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact