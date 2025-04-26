Fantasy Sports

Jalen Royals Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs: Fantasy Football Impact

Utah State Aggies standout wide receiver Jalen Royals has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matt Brandon

Utah State wideout Jalen Royals (WO38) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Utah State wideout Jalen Royals (WO38) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jalen Royals Scouting Report:

In 2023, Royals was a top receiving option for the Utah State Aggies, thanks to an impressive 15 touchdowns with 71 catches and 1,080 yards. He had an elite three-game run (7/185/3, 6/140/2, and 7/125/2) while scoring a touchdown (13 total) in seven of his final eight starts.  

A left foot injury last season led to five missed games. Royals had a slow start over his first three matchups (5/77/1, 6/47, and 4/44) before catching fire in his following four contests (10//112/1, 9/211/2, 10/155/1, and 11/188/1). He gained 15.2 yards per catch in his college career.

Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.

I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field. I expect him to gain momentum before this year’s draft, which will secure his ranking as a second-round pick. 

Jalen Royals Fantasy Football Outlook:

The Chiefs added another talented wide receiver with speed and upside with the addition of Royals. He'll start the year fourth on Kansas City's wide receiver depth chart behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown. I expect him to need time to develop, but his presence does give Patrick Mahomes another explosive weapon. If Rice gets suspended, Royals may be his natural handcuff.

Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

