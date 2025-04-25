Jayden Higgins Drafted By Houston Texans: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 34 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected WR Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State.
Jayden Higgins Scouting Report:
Higgins began his college career at Eastern Kentucky (29/394/3 and 58/757/10) before transferring to Iowa State. His game progressed at the next level, leading to two competitive seasons (53/983/6 and 87/1,183/9). In his junior year, the Cyclones utilized him as a big-play threat, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, before shifting him to a high-volume receiver role the following season.
Over 26 Division 1 games, Higgins gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (6/172, 7/104, 9/214/1, 8/116/1, 6/102, 10/140/1, 9/155/1, and 7/115). He had a higher consistency factor in 2024, with five catches or more in 11 of 13 games.
At the next level, Higgins will work the short areas of the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and work back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.
At the NFL Combine, Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a significant asset for a wide receiver of his size and build. I view his profile closer to Michael Pittman than Mike Evans. Higgins is projected to be a second pick in this year's draft.
Jayden Higgins Fantasy Football Outlook:
Higgins enters a Houston Texans franchise that lost Stefon Diggs to free agency and will be missing Tank Dell in 2025. After Nico Collins, Higgins should be next in the pecking order. With CJ Stroud under center, Higgins can be a PPR machine. He's fast, has great hands, and can change directions very quickly. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Houston, though they could still use an influx of talent on the offensive line.
The Texans’ wide receivers caught 214 passes for 2,616 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 targets. They accounted for 70.4% of Houston’s receiving yards.
With Joe Mixon still chugging along in the backfield, Houston is poised for a ton of success in 2025 and beyond. The offense has no shortage of weapons and the addition of Higgins should create space for all the playmakers. Higgins should be considered a WR3/WR4 heading into the 2025 fantasy football season.
