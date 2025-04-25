Fantasy Sports

Jayden Higgins Drafted By Houston Texans: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 34 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected WR Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) catches a pass against the Baylor Bears at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones beat the Bears 43 to 21.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) catches a pass against the Baylor Bears at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones beat the Bears 43 to 21. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the No. 34 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected WR Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State.

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report:

Higgins began his college career at Eastern Kentucky (29/394/3 and 58/757/10) before transferring to Iowa State. His game progressed at the next level, leading to two competitive seasons (53/983/6 and 87/1,183/9). In his junior year, the Cyclones utilized him as a big-play threat, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, before shifting him to a high-volume receiver role the following season. 

Over 26 Division 1 games, Higgins gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (6/172, 7/104, 9/214/1, 8/116/1, 6/102, 10/140/1, 9/155/1, and 7/115). He had a higher consistency factor in 2024, with five catches or more in 11 of 13 games.

At the next level, Higgins will work the short areas of the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and work back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.

At the NFL Combine, Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a significant asset for a wide receiver of his size and build. I view his profile closer to Michael Pittman than Mike Evans. Higgins is projected to be a second pick in this year's draft.

Jayden Higgins Fantasy Football Outlook:

Higgins enters a Houston Texans franchise that lost Stefon Diggs to free agency and will be missing Tank Dell in 2025. After Nico Collins, Higgins should be next in the pecking order. With CJ Stroud under center, Higgins can be a PPR machine. He's fast, has great hands, and can change directions very quickly. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Houston, though they could still use an influx of talent on the offensive line.

The Texans’ wide receivers caught 214 passes for 2,616 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 targets. They accounted for 70.4% of Houston’s receiving yards.

With Joe Mixon still chugging along in the backfield, Houston is poised for a ton of success in 2025 and beyond. The offense has no shortage of weapons and the addition of Higgins should create space for all the playmakers. Higgins should be considered a WR3/WR4 heading into the 2025 fantasy football season.

More Fantasy Football News:

New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact

Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact

Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact

Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact

Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact

Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact

Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact

Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact

Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL