Fantasy Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Select TCU WR Jack Bech: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 58 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU WR Jack Bech.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) signals first down after a catch during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) signals first down after a catch during the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the No. 58 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU WR Jack Bech.

Jack Bech Scouting Report:

After achieving some success in his rookie season at LSU (43 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns), Bech had minimal opportunities over the following two years (16/200/1 and 12/146 yards), with the latter coming at TCU after his transfer. 

In his senior season, he made 12 starts, resulting in career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (1,034), and touchdowns (9). Texas Christian featured him in their deep passing game (16.7 YPC). His best play in 2024 came in four games (6/139/1, 9/200/1, 6/166/2, 10/131/2) over the first five weeks. His year ended with weaker overall results over his final seven matchups (27/387/2).

Bech relies on his strength and excellent hands to make plays over the short areas of the field. His release needs work against physical cornerbacks, and he lacks the quickness and deep speed to create wins in tight coverage downfield. Bech offers size (6’1” and 215 lbs.), but his speed is below the NFL average (approximately 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash – he didn’t compete in this event at the NFL combine, possibly due to a late-season knee injury).

With the ball in his hands, Bech runs with eyes up, looking to make defenders miss and break tackles. He can highpoint the football and snatch errant throws off the mark. I sense that he’ll be a zone-buster who outperforms expectations in the NFL. Bech has a Cooper Kupp feel but lacks his route-running ability and an exceptional college resume.

Jack Bech Fantasy Football Outlook:

This is a great landing spot for Bech. His personality screams Raider Nation. With a new-look offense featuring Geno Smith and first-round rookie Ashton Jeanty, this offense is going to employ a ground-and-pound approach. That being said, Bech is probably already the second-most talented wide receiver in Vegas behind Jakobi Meyers. However, he will have to compete for targets with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers.

Bech is a sure-handed weapon who should be viewed as a WR4 heading into 2025 fantasy football leagues. He's great when it comes to contested catch and should deliver solid numbers for the Silver and Black. His physicality at the top of routes and fearlessness over the middle make him a natural fit for slot or boundary work. If he can gain separation as he did in college, he has a great chance at exceeding expectations in the NFL.

More Fantasy Football News:

New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact

Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact

Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact

Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact

Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact

Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact

Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact

Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact

Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL