Las Vegas Raiders Select TCU WR Jack Bech: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 58 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected TCU WR Jack Bech.
Jack Bech Scouting Report:
After achieving some success in his rookie season at LSU (43 receptions for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns), Bech had minimal opportunities over the following two years (16/200/1 and 12/146 yards), with the latter coming at TCU after his transfer.
In his senior season, he made 12 starts, resulting in career highs in catches (62), receiving yards (1,034), and touchdowns (9). Texas Christian featured him in their deep passing game (16.7 YPC). His best play in 2024 came in four games (6/139/1, 9/200/1, 6/166/2, 10/131/2) over the first five weeks. His year ended with weaker overall results over his final seven matchups (27/387/2).
Bech relies on his strength and excellent hands to make plays over the short areas of the field. His release needs work against physical cornerbacks, and he lacks the quickness and deep speed to create wins in tight coverage downfield. Bech offers size (6’1” and 215 lbs.), but his speed is below the NFL average (approximately 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash – he didn’t compete in this event at the NFL combine, possibly due to a late-season knee injury).
With the ball in his hands, Bech runs with eyes up, looking to make defenders miss and break tackles. He can highpoint the football and snatch errant throws off the mark. I sense that he’ll be a zone-buster who outperforms expectations in the NFL. Bech has a Cooper Kupp feel but lacks his route-running ability and an exceptional college resume.
Jack Bech Fantasy Football Outlook:
This is a great landing spot for Bech. His personality screams Raider Nation. With a new-look offense featuring Geno Smith and first-round rookie Ashton Jeanty, this offense is going to employ a ground-and-pound approach. That being said, Bech is probably already the second-most talented wide receiver in Vegas behind Jakobi Meyers. However, he will have to compete for targets with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers.
Bech is a sure-handed weapon who should be viewed as a WR4 heading into 2025 fantasy football leagues. He's great when it comes to contested catch and should deliver solid numbers for the Silver and Black. His physicality at the top of routes and fearlessness over the middle make him a natural fit for slot or boundary work. If he can gain separation as he did in college, he has a great chance at exceeding expectations in the NFL.
More Fantasy Football News:
New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact