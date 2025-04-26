Los Angeles Rams Draft Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 46 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson.
Terrance Ferguson Fantasy Football Outlook:
Ferguson enters the NFL as a promising pass-catching tight end with the Los Angeles Rams, but his fantasy football value will largely hinge on how quickly he can develop into a more complete player. Ferguson enters a potent Los Angeles Rams offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams. Although they have Tyler Higbee on the roster, the big tight end has suffered a myriad of injuries in recent seasons and Ferguson is a great insurance option for the Rams. Ferguson was very consistent as he caught at least 30 passes in each of his last three seasons at the college level.
Ferguson will likely begin the 2025 season as the TE2 but given Higbee's injury history and the Rams' high-powered offense, the former Oregon Duck could emerge as a top red-zone option in Los Angeles' offense. Ferguson’s shortcomings as a blocker—particularly his lack of tenacity and technique—could restrict his early snap share, especially in a Sean McVay offense that values versatility at the tight end position.
While he offers upside as a dynasty stash thanks to his receiving skill set, he’ll need to add toughness and improve his run-blocking to become a reliable fantasy option. For now, he profiles as a depth piece with long-term TE2 potential if he develops behind veteran Tyler Higbee.
