Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Los Angeles Rams overcame key injuries in 2024 to win the NFC West, but they enter the 2025 NFL Draft with clear needs on both sides of the ball. With Matthew Stafford still performing at a high level, the team is looking to add immediate-impact players at cornerback, tight end, and linebacker to make another Super Bowl run.
Los Angeles Rams
Despite losing wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for extensive amounts of time in the 2024 NFL season, the Rams made the postseason after generating the 15th-most yards per game (331.4) and 20th-most points per game (21.6). They finished 10-7 atop the NFC West despite a shaky defense that allowed the seventh-most yards per game (353.1), the worst in the division.
Starting Offense:
QB Matthew Stafford
RB Kyren Williams
WR Puka Nacua
WR Davante Adams
TE Tyler Higbee
After cutting veteran Cooper Kupp this offseason, the Rams brought in Davante Adams to fill the void. The Rams enter the 2025 NFL Draft looking to bring in a few pieces to put them over the top while Matthew Stafford is still at the top of his game. The skill-position group is quite talented, though the Rams would love to get a new shiny toy at the tight end position.
On the defensive side of the ball, Los Angeles could use an influx of talent at the cornerback position after losing Jalen Ramsey. They allowed the 13th-most passing yards per game in 2024 (223.1). The Rams could also use a playmaker at inside linebacker after allowing the 11th-most rushing yards per game (130.0).
Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 26th
Round 3: 90th, 101st
Round 4: 127th
Round 6: 190th, 195th, 201st, 202nd
Everything will depend on how the first-round of the NFL Draft shakes out but Los Angeles would love to land a tight end in Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Michigan’s Colston Loveland. However, I don’t expect either of them to drop that far in the draft. That being said, the Rams could shore up their secondary if Michigan’s Will Johnson continues to see his draft stock fall. In my latest mock draft, the Rams selected the shutdown cornerback:
Outside of the linebacker position, cornerback is probably the Rams’ biggest need heading into the 2025 season. Ever since they traded Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles has missed the services of a true shutdown corner. Will Johnson, once viewed as a top-five prospect, would give the Rams just what they need as they look to win another Super Bowl while Matthew Stafford is still at the top of his game.
If the Rams are able to snag Johnson, I’d like to see the Rams shift their attention to the linebacker and tight end positions with their next two selections, which don’t come until the third round. With the 90th pick of the draft, Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson could make a ton of sense as the heir apparent to Tyler Higbee. Since LA lacks depth at the position, an explosive playmaker like Ferguson could be a worthy Day 2 selection. He may not have a ton of fantasy appeal in his rookie season but he has the potential to be a true three-down starter in the future.
With the 101st pick, Los Angeles needs to find a linebacker who can bring physicality and leadership to this defense. Clemson’s Barrett Carter fits the bill. Carter compensates for average instincts with exceptional range and body control, though his angles and leverage can improve. He shows strong agility and reaction speed in open-field tackling, plays effectively off blocks, and excels in man coverage, blitzing, and spying mobile quarterbacks.
If the Rams are able to snag a cornerback, tight end, and linebacker with their first three selections, they could be well on their way to defending the NFC West crown in 2025.
