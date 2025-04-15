New York Jets Mock Draft & Team Needs
The New York Jets enter the 2025 NFL Draft looking to revamp a struggling offense and reinforce a promising defense after a disappointing 2024 season. With Justin Fields under center and limited receiving depth, their early draft picks will be crucial to balancing their offensive attack and building a more complete roster.
New York Jets
I feel for Jets’ fans last year. Aaron Rodgers couldn’t lead them to the postseason or even a winning record. Their defense couldn’t come up with drive-ending plays on third downs. When Rodgers needed to make a passing play to keep a drive alive, their offensive line allowed too much pressure, closing his passing window and lowering his ability to move the chains in big spots in the game. In addition, Breece Hall had a regression in his play despite expectations of him being a top-five running back in 2024.
Their offense finished 24th in offensive yards and points scored (338). Despite the dreary outlook of its offensive play, New York scored their most points since 2015 (387). The Jets allowed 40 sacks while gaining a dismal 6.6 yards per pass attempt. They finished 31st in rushing yards (1,561) with eight touchdowns on the ground. Only six of their rushes gained more than 20 yards.
Starting Offense:
QB Justin Fields
RB Breece Hall
WR Garrett Wilson
WR Allen Lazard
TE Jeremy Ruckert
The Jets’ offensive structure changed when they signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal for $40 million. Unfortunately, New York has a weakness in its wide receiver depth behind Garrett Wilson and lacks a top-tier tight end. This combination may allow defenses to slow down their running lanes on early downs, forcing their offense to be more one-dimensional on third downs. The Jets may only need an upgrade at left guard on their offensive line.
On the defensive side of the ball, New York would love to find an explosive passing-rushing linebacker on the outside. They signed Brandon Stephens in the offseason to pair the elite Sauce Gardner at cornerback. DE Jermaine Johnson only played two games last year after suffering a torn Achilles. New York drafted in the first round in 2022.
The Jets allowed 4.1 yards per rush (7th), but game score and the fifth-most rushing attempts against (504) led to a midpack finish in rushing yards allowed (2,059). On the positive side, they gave up only seven rushes of 20 yards or more (4th). New York surrendered 22 rushing touchdowns.
The pass defense (43 sacks and 6.9 yards per pass attempt) allowed the second-lowest number of passing touchdowns (18).
New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 7th
Round 2: 42nd
Round 3: 73rd
Round 4: 110th
Round 5: 145th, 162nd
Round 6: 186th, 207th
The structure of the Jets team suggests that they will have to win close games by trying to control the clock with the run. If they fall behind early, their current team structure doesn’t project high enough at the receiver positions to create enough wins when chasing on the scoreboard.
Based on team need (TE), many mock drafts have Tyler Warren getting drafted by the Jets in the first round. His skill set is unique, and teams with a top tight end have had long success in the NFL (NE – Rob Gronkowski and KC – Travis Kelce). The gap between a second-round tight end is much wider than the potential options at wide receiver.
They have a defensive-minded head coach (Aaron Glenn), and his early path to wins starts with a better defense. Based on this, I expect the Jets to draft edge rusher Jalon Walker in the first round.
New York should pivot back to wide receiver or tight end in the second round. The Patriots’ first pick may dictate their opportunity with the 42nd draft selection. I want to pair Jayden Higgins with Garrett Wilson at wide receiver for the Jets. His size should play well on the opposite side of Wilson. Mason Taylor would be my top option at tight end, but he may not slide past the Chiefs at the end of the first round due to Travis Kelce being on the 18th hole of his career.
