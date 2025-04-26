Fantasy Sports

New England Patriots Draft WR Kyle Williams: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 69 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected WR Kyle Williams.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Washington State wideout Kyle Williams (WO40) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kyle Williams Scouting Report:

Williams was a secondary wide receiver option between Nevada-Las Vegas and Washington State over four seasons (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, and 61/843/6). His role and opportunity spiked in 2024, resulting in career highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,198), and touchdowns (14). He gained 17.1 yards per catch last season, compared to 13.5 YPC over his first 37 games. 

At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue. Unfortunately, to have success in the heart of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.

When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field was excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside. 

He is a possible tease player, but his explosiveness is worth a gamble by NFL teams looking for a wideout in the realm of Jameson Williams. Giddy up!

Kyle Williams Fantasy Football Outlook:

The New England Patriots continued to address the offense in the third round by selecting the speedy wideout from Washington State. Williams has breakaway quickness and can be Drake Maye's go-to deep threat alongside Stefon Diggs and and DeMario Douglas. However, Williams is a bit of a project and probably doesn't have a ton of value in 2025 redraft formats. He projects as no more than a WR5 next season.

Williams profiles as a poor man's Rashid Shaheed and landing in New England hurts his value as the Patriots are expected to run the ball a ton, especially after investing a second-round pick in a running back.

