New England Patriots Draft WR Kyle Williams: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 69 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected WR Kyle Williams.
Kyle Williams Scouting Report:
Williams was a secondary wide receiver option between Nevada-Las Vegas and Washington State over four seasons (35/426/2, 42/601/2, 40/541/5, and 61/843/6). His role and opportunity spiked in 2024, resulting in career highs in catches (70), receiving yards (1,198), and touchdowns (14). He gained 17.1 yards per catch last season, compared to 13.5 YPC over his first 37 games.
At 5’11” and 190 lbs., Williams brings plus speed (4.4 40-yard dash) with an excellent release and a high chance to find daylight at the third level of a defense. His route running is limited, but he does use his deep ability to create open windows on comeback patterns. When adding his after-the-catch ability, an NFL team should have plenty of intrigue. Unfortunately, to have success in the heart of battle, catching the ball is a major part of the equation. The challenge when playing with better quarterbacks is that it brings more velocity to the football, which, my friend, turns wide receivers into cornerbacks.
When reviewing his 2024 highlights, Williams flashed impact value anytime he caught the ball. His vision and feel for spacing in the open field was excellent. On the downside, many of his catches came via open releases, creating easy catches. The Cougars gave him chances on bubble plays and slants, along with taking advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside.
He is a possible tease player, but his explosiveness is worth a gamble by NFL teams looking for a wideout in the realm of Jameson Williams. Giddy up!
Kyle Williams Fantasy Football Outlook:
The New England Patriots continued to address the offense in the third round by selecting the speedy wideout from Washington State. Williams has breakaway quickness and can be Drake Maye's go-to deep threat alongside Stefon Diggs and and DeMario Douglas. However, Williams is a bit of a project and probably doesn't have a ton of value in 2025 redraft formats. He projects as no more than a WR5 next season.
Williams profiles as a poor man's Rashid Shaheed and landing in New England hurts his value as the Patriots are expected to run the ball a ton, especially after investing a second-round pick in a running back.
More Fantasy Football News:
New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact