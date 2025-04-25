New Orleans Saints Draft QB Tyler Shough: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough out of Louisville.
Tyler Shough Scouting Report:
Shough falls into one of my pet peeves for NFL prospects. He’ll turn 26 on September 28th, making him a poor investment for a team looking for a future starting quarterback. His college career began in 2018, with no games played. After playing 12 games at Oregon the following two seasons, Shough missed time over the next three years with Texas Tech due to injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder, and broken leg).
Last year, he made 12 starts for Louisville, leading to career highs in all categories. Shough went 8-4 with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His completion rate (62.7) showed downside risk, but he gained 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Defenses sacked him 49 times over his 42 career games (14 in 2024). In his career, he rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns on 246 carriers.
In essence, Shough held an edge in experience over younger players, which contributed to his success last year. His arm is NFL-ready while showing the ability to read defenses. Unfortunately, his passing value decreases when faced with an aggressive pass rush. Shough also struggles with his command of the football when trying to get the ball out too quickly and throwing it in tight quarters while a collapsing pocket is present.
At best, Shough is a flier NFL backup quarterback. He brings injury risk and a questionable ceiling to his game.
Tyler Shough Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Saints passed on Shedeur Sanders in favor of the product out of Louisville, Tyler Shough. Kellen Moore seems to like this kid and although Derek Carr is the current starter, Carr is on his last legs. Shough likely will begin the season as the backup but by 2026, he could be the team's starter. That being said, fantasy managers will want to take a wait-and-see approach with the soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie.
If Carr does undergo surgery, Shough will enter a very fantasy friendly environment with Alvin Kamara in the backfield and two top-tier weapons in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
More Fantasy Football News:
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact