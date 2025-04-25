Fantasy Sports

New Orleans Saints Draft QB Tyler Shough: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough out of Louisville.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (QB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (QB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough out of Louisville.

Tyler Shough Scouting Report:

Shough falls into one of my pet peeves for NFL prospects. He’ll turn 26 on September 28th, making him a poor investment for a team looking for a future starting quarterback. His college career began in 2018, with no games played. After playing 12 games at Oregon the following two seasons, Shough missed time over the next three years with Texas Tech due to injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder, and broken leg).

Last year, he made 12 starts for Louisville, leading to career highs in all categories. Shough went 8-4 with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His completion rate (62.7) showed downside risk, but he gained 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Defenses sacked him 49 times over his 42 career games (14 in 2024). In his career, he rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns on 246 carriers.

In essence, Shough held an edge in experience over younger players, which contributed to his success last year. His arm is NFL-ready while showing the ability to read defenses. Unfortunately, his passing value decreases when faced with an aggressive pass rush. Shough also struggles with his command of the football when trying to get the ball out too quickly and throwing it in tight quarters while a collapsing pocket is present.

At best, Shough is a flier NFL backup quarterback. He brings injury risk and a questionable ceiling to his game.

Tyler Shough Fantasy Football Outlook:

The Saints passed on Shedeur Sanders in favor of the product out of Louisville, Tyler Shough. Kellen Moore seems to like this kid and although Derek Carr is the current starter, Carr is on his last legs. Shough likely will begin the season as the backup but by 2026, he could be the team's starter. That being said, fantasy managers will want to take a wait-and-see approach with the soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie.

If Carr does undergo surgery, Shough will enter a very fantasy friendly environment with Alvin Kamara in the backfield and two top-tier weapons in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

More Fantasy Football News:

Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact

Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact

Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact

Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact

Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact

Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact

Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact

Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL