RJ Harvey Drafted By Denver Broncos: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 60 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected RB RJ Harvey out of UCF.
RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Outlook:
RJ Harvey projects as a depth piece with limited fantasy football upside after being selected by the Denver Broncos. A tough, compact runner who thrives on contact and wears down defenders, Harvey offers value as an early-down grinder capable of picking up tough yardage between the tackles. Fortunately for Harvey, the Broncos had the top offensive line in 2024 according to Pro Football Network.
However, Harvey's lack of burst, creativity, and pass-blocking ability limits his potential to carve out a significant role—especially on third downs. Unless injuries create a path to touches, Harvey is best viewed as a stash in deeper dynasty formats or a potential waiver wire target should he earn short-yardage or goal-line opportunities. It's hard to envision Harvey as true workhorse at the next level.
