Tre Harris Drafted By Los Angeles Chargers: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 55 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers have retained the services of Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.
Tre Harris Scouting Report:
Harris had a progressive career over four seasons between Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. Despite catching 220 passes for his career with 3,532 yards and 29 touchdowns, he never caught more than 65 passes in a year. His receiving yards improved each season (562, 935, 985, and 1,030) while showing more explosiveness with the Rebels (18.2 and 17.2 yards per catch). He missed five games last season with a groin injury.
In 2023, Harris gained over 100 yards in five matchups (6/133/4, 8/153/1, 4/102, 11/213/1, and 7/134). His season started last year with an impressive run over seven games (8/179/2, 9/130, 10/94, 11/225/2, 11/176/1, 3/81, and 7/102/1), putting him on an impressive pace.
The development of Harris last year paints a much higher profile than initially expected. He brings size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position while making many deep catches in 2024 despite not having elite speed (4.54 40-yard dash). The volume of his long catches with Ole Miss will be unattainable at the next level due to better cornerbacks and a shorter passing window. Harris runs with purpose with the ball in his hands, helping his ability to turn short catches into first downs. He must improve his win rate when challenged in tight catch quarters.
He enters this year’s draft class at age 23 with some missed time over the last two seasons with injuries. My mental image of his game is based on how Nico Collins was utilized by the Texans in 2023. The question to be answered is: can his new NFL team and quarterback get him the ball at the third level of the defense? If so, his fantasy stats will likely be much higher in his rookie campaign, as Harris should also receive plenty of catches to move the chains. Think Keon Coleman with more college experience.
Tre Harris Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Chargers absolutely needed a wide receiver to give Justin Herbert another weapon in the passing game. Tre Harris gives this offense another dimension, to complement Ladd McConkey. Harris should slot into the WR2 role in Los Angeles by the end of the 2025 season.
Harris brings intriguing upside to the Chargers’ receiving corps, offering a blend of size and speed that could translate into fantasy relevance, especially in deeper leagues or dynasty formats. His big-play potential and ability to sell moves at the line of scrimmage could result in several big plays in Los Angeles. He's got great vision and should thrive in the yards-after-catch category, however, he's not exactly the best chain mover and is less valuable in PPR leagues given that McConkey should demand far more targets.
Additionally, Harris comes with some red flags that may limit his early fantasy production. He's suffered serious injuries in back-to-back seasons and he still needs to refine his technique as a route runner. Not to mention, his contested catch numbers have been underwhelming, and he's been known to drop easy passes.
Overall, Harris should be viewed as a WR4 heading into the 2025 fantasy football season, though he definitely has some sleeper appeal due to the Chargers' lack of options in the passing game.
More Fantasy Football News:
New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact