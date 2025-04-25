TreVeyon Henderson To New England Patriots: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 38 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.
TreVeyon Henderson Scouting Report:
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (ribs issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
Henderson will be a player of interest for an NFL team looking for a change of pace back with value in the passing game. He’ll offer playable fantasy stats as an RB2 in the correct system.
TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Football Outlook:
Henderson had big-time sleeper appeal as a fast and elusive running back with pass-catching prowess out of the bacjfield. While he may not thrive as much in between the tackles, he should be able to beat edge defender on the outside and produce in the short-passing game. If given the opportunities, Henderson could emerge as the second-best rookie at the running back position in 2025 behind Ashton Jeanty.
After snagging an offensive lineman in the first round in Will Campbell, the New England Patriots upgraded their running game with the selection of Henderson. The former Ohio State Buckeye will enter a timeshare with Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson is the superior pass catcher and should provide flex value in 2025.
New England’s running backs averaged 4.5 yards per rush in 2024. They gained 1,507 yards on 334 carries with 11 touchdowns. Their backs caught 66 passes for 433 yards and two scores on 83 targets.
The rookie is a home run threat whenever he touches the ball and is already used to sharing backfield touches due to his time at Ohio State with Quinshon Judkins. Henderson is one of the best blockers at the running back position in this year's draft class, which should result in meaningful snaps in Year 1. And due to his versatility and speed, Henderson could even line up as a wideout in certain scenarios. Perhaps there are shades of his game comparable to Austin Ekeler.
