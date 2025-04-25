Fantasy Sports

TreVeyon Henderson To New England Patriots: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 38 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TreVeyon Henderson Scouting Report:

Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (ribs issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player. 

Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.

At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power. 

Henderson will be a player of interest for an NFL team looking for a change of pace back with value in the passing game. He’ll offer playable fantasy stats as an RB2 in the correct system.

TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Football Outlook:

Henderson had big-time sleeper appeal as a fast and elusive running back with pass-catching prowess out of the bacjfield. While he may not thrive as much in between the tackles, he should be able to beat edge defender on the outside and produce in the short-passing game. If given the opportunities, Henderson could emerge as the second-best rookie at the running back position in 2025 behind Ashton Jeanty.

After snagging an offensive lineman in the first round in Will Campbell, the New England Patriots upgraded their running game with the selection of Henderson. The former Ohio State Buckeye will enter a timeshare with Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson is the superior pass catcher and should provide flex value in 2025.

New England’s running backs averaged 4.5 yards per rush in 2024. They gained 1,507 yards on 334 carries with 11 touchdowns. Their backs caught 66 passes for 433 yards and two scores on 83 targets.

The rookie is a home run threat whenever he touches the ball and is already used to sharing backfield touches due to his time at Ohio State with Quinshon Judkins. Henderson is one of the best blockers at the running back position in this year's draft class, which should result in meaningful snaps in Year 1. And due to his versatility and speed, Henderson could even line up as a wideout in certain scenarios. Perhaps there are shades of his game comparable to Austin Ekeler.

Matt Brandon
Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

