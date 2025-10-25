Atlanta Falcons Get Concerning Injury Surprise with Key Starter
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons got some last-minute injury news as they finish their preparations for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a 20-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but may have to do it without several important players.
The injury report was already rather extensive for Atlanta, but another starter just had his name added to the growing list of players: wide receiver Drake London. He will now be questionable with a hip injury heading into Sunday.
With his name coming in on Saturday, London is a very late addition to the injury report. He was limited on Friday during practice, but did not get a designation.
If London is unable to go, it would be a massive loss for the Falcons’ offense. The wideout is the Falcons’ leading receiver this season with 38 receptions, 469 yards, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted an incredible 63 times this season.
This has been the story of his career with the Falcons. London has led the team in receiving in each season since being drafted with the eighth pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
That unit has already lost Ray-Ray McCloud, after he was released earlier this week, and Darnell Mooney has repeatedly struggled with injuries this season. Now, Casey Washington, David Sills V, and KhaDarel Hodge may be called upon to step up and fill the void of both McCloud and London.
In a corresponding move that coincided with this announcement, wide receiver Dylan Drummond was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Drummond has one game of NFL experience, coming in 2023 with the Detroit Lions. Since joining the league that season, Drummond spent time with the Lions’ and New York Giants’ practice squads before coming to Atlanta.
This is Drummond’s first activation this season.
Other potential options for the Falcons to fill his void would be running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts. Both of those players have seen their roles elevate in the passing attack in recent weeks.
London’s looming status is not the only potential hit the Falcons’ passing attack may take this week. Another report indicated that starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is unlikely to start this week, either.
Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with Miami is set for 1 p.m. in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.