Patrick Surtain II Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Pec Injury
The Broncos' defense will be without its best player for multiple weeks.
Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks while dealing with a pec strain he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cowboys, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Surtain exited the game in the first half and did not return. He defended a pass to George Pickens in the end zone and landed awkwardly on the turf. He had to be helped off the field and went into the locker room for treatment. He did not come back out for the second half and was ruled out shortly after halftime.
At best, Surtain could be back in early December, though it's more likely that he won't be ready to return until the middle of the month. Denver hosts the Packers on Dec. 14 in Week 15, and it plays the Jaguars in Week 16 on Dec. 21. It's possible that Surtain will be ready to return for one of those games.
Surtain is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, so his loss will be a significant one for the Broncos. In 2025, he's recorded nine pass defenses and 27 tackles, often tasked with shadowing opponents' top receiver.