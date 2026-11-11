Most Famous Jersey Number in Every NFL Team History

Football is a game of inches, and the players who win the battle earn legendary status. Whether it's a hard-nosed running back or a scary middle linebacker, every fan base has a player who has stood out with his clutch performances.

Some players were fortunate enough to win multiple Super Bowls, while others will go down as what-ifs. Regardless, fans still wear their jerseys every Sunday, making their number instantly recognizable. Below is the most famous jersey number in every NFL team's history.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals have not enjoyed much success in the modern era. Still, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was a consistent highlight-reel player for the Cardinals, making his #11 the most famous jersey number in franchise history.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick had a video game-style talent level that made him incredibly popular with an entire generation of fans. Vick's #7 jersey remains one of the most popular options among fans every Sunday in Atlanta, helping make it the most famous number in franchise history.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was the heart and soul of a perennially competitive, defense-minded squad. Lewis' #52 jersey is still a popular item among football fans across the league, and the most important number in franchise history.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills have a rich history, with plenty of generational talents. However, we have to give the advantage to quarterback Jim Kelly's #12 jersey. Kelly led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990-1993, coming up short in each attempt. Regardless, Kelly built a Hall of Fame career during his decade in Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Newton's incredible MVP season culminated in a Super Bowl 50 appearance for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers came up short, but Newton has many of the franchise's best highlights. Newton's #1 jersey is easily the most important in Panthers history.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Despite not making any Super Bowl appearances, Dick Butkus is still considered one of the greatest linebackers of all time. Butkus' #51 jersey is the most important in Bears history.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have only experienced heartbreak in Super Bowls, including one during Joe Burrow's tenure. However, Burrow is the most decorated quarterback in the franchise's rich history. Burrow's #9 jersey makes fans of all ages want to be like "Joe Cool."

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown was a larger-than-life figure on and off the field. The Cleveland Browns running back is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Brown's #32 is easily the most famous number in franchise history.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys have had no shortage of superstar players, but running back Emmitt Smith is the most accomplished player in franchise history. With three Super Bowls and as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, Smith's #22 jersey is the most important number in Cowboys history.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Elway led the Denver Broncos to two Super Bowl victories and was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. Plus, he spent 11 years in the team's front office after his playing career ended. Elway's #7 jersey is easily the most important number in Broncos history.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders retired before potentially breaking Walter Payton's rushing record, but still rewrote his team's history book. Sanders' #20 jersey number remains a staple among fans in Detroit.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Favre was known for his toughness and exciting play style. Factor in all of the success and the Super Bowl victory, and it's easy to understand why Green Bay Packers fans love their old quarterback. Favre's #4 jersey is unquestionably the most important number in Packers history.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans have never enjoyed much postseason success in their relatively short time in the league. However, defensive end J.J. Watt was a consistent bright spot for the team. Watt's #99 was bold and eye-catching, just like his tenacity.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Manning led the Indianapolis Colts back to glory in Super Bowl XLI. Manning won a second Super Bowl later in his career with the Denver Broncos, but his most historic seasons were in Indianapolis. Manning's #18 still has a reverential status in Indianapolis and is the most famous jersey number in franchise history.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars fans haven't been able to rely on much over the decades, except running back Fred Taylor. We give the edge to the All-Pro running back over current quarterback Trevor Lawrence (for now), making Taylor's #28 jersey number the most important in Jaguars history.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At just 31 years old, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already won three Super Bowl MVP awards. Mahomes can still add to his legacy, making his #15 jersey the most important number in Chiefs history.

Las Vegas Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders have a rich and interesting history. Few, if any, players epitomize it better than legendary quarterback Ken Stabler. The Super Bowl champion's #12 jersey is the most important number in a franchise with plenty of intriguing options.

Los Angeles Chargers

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Death, taxes, and Phillip Rivers leading the Chargers downfield in a 2-minute drill. Fans could always count on the 8-time Pro Bowler, making Rivers' #17 jersey the most important number in Chargers history.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams have moved around, but legendary running back Eric Dickerson has remained one of the faces of the franchise. Dickerson was a five-time Pro Bowler and broke several records during his playing career. The Hall of Famer's #29 jersey is the most important number in Rams history.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins have experienced more than five decades of ups and downs, but quarterback Dan Marino is widely considered the greatest player in franchise history. Thanks to his Hall of Fame career, Marino's #13 jersey is still all over Hard Rock Stadium on Sundays throughout the fall.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss. | IMAGO/Newscom World

The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of legendary players, but none is more exciting than Randy Moss. He is widely considered a top-three wide receiver of all time and remains a fan favorite. Moss's #84 jersey is the most important (and popular) number in Vikings history.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time, making his #12 jersey the most famous number in franchise history. Brady's six Super Bowls in New England made navy-and-silver uniforms synonymous with excellence.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Drew Brees break several historic records and win a Super Bowl for the New Orleans Saints, but the legendary quarterback was also a leader for the city after Hurricane Katrina. Brees' #9 jersey will always be the most important number in Saints history.

New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants have won four Super Bowls, and there's a strong case for Lawrence Taylor or Eli Manning. We'll give the edge to Manning, since he defeated the GOAT (Tom Brady) in both of his Super Bowl victories. Manning's #10 jersey is the most important number in Giants history, but Taylor's #56 isn't far behind.

New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Namath led the New York Jets to an upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Even if it wasn't the Jets' only Super Bowl victory, "Broadway Joe" still makes the #12 look cool after all these years.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LIX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has already won one Super Bowl for the City of Brotherly Love and could add more to it in the future. Hurts' #1 jersey is the most important (and probably the most popular) number in Eagles history.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the most successful teams in league history, and much of that success can be attributed to quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw's #12 is the most famous jersey number thanks to his four Super Bowls.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver of all time and won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. Rice's #80 jersey is the most important number in 49ers history. But let's not forget Joe Montana's four Super Bowl wins, making #16 a close second.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning one of them. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback's on-field accomplishments can only be matched by his work in the community. Wilson's #3 jersey is the most important number in Seahawks history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. | USA TODAY Sports

Any time the GOAT wins a Super Bowl for your team, that automatically tops other players' accomplishments. Tom Brady's #12 jersey is the most important number in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Titans fans still feel the pain of coming up short in Super Bowl XXXIV. However, legendary quarterback Steve McNair provided countless highlights and helped buoy the franchise during a tough relocation process. McNair's #9 jersey is still everywhere around Nashville and is the most important number in Titans history. Air McNair forever.

Washington Commanders

Washington Redskins defensive back Darrell Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Legendary cornerback Darrell Green led Washington to two Super Bowl victories and made 7 Pro Bowl appearances. Green's #28 jersey is the most important number in franchise history.