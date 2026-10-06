Ranking Every NFL Week 4 Uniform Matchup

Almost every game from Week 4 of the NFL regular season was highly competitive, and so were the uniform matchups. Some weeks there are lopsided scores and lazy uniform choices. Luckily, that wasn't the case this week.

However, football is a game of inches, and there are always winners and losers. Very little separates the top from the bottom of the list, but that's any given Sunday for football uniforms. Below are our rankings of the best uniform matchups from Week 4.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We always know what we're getting from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that's not a bad thing. Somehow, the Cleveland Browns often keep us on our toes. There is a time and place for the Browns' monochromatic alternate uniforms, but we're over color rush uniforms on Thursday nights.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

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The battle of the big cats could have been better or worse. The Cincinnati Bengals looked sharp in their orange-black-black set, while the Jaguars provided a nice contrast with black-white-white. It's just hard to get past the Jaguars' practice pants and jersey devoid of teal and gold.

14. Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers picked the right game to wear their all-black alternate uniforms, as their colors are so close to the Detroit Lions'. This could have easily been worse, and overall, it wasn't a bad aesthetic game. We just need the Lions to wear their silver pants every Sunday.

13. Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

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The Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings are two teams with solid uniforms but have better throwbacks. Both teams would look better in their retro uniforms that we get to see periodically. Plus, the Dolphins should have worn their teal pants from Week 2.

12. Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

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The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders looked great in London. Sure, the game was a blowout, but the Commanders avoided wearing all-Burgundy, which is a win.

11. New York Jets at Chicago Bears

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The New York Jets and Chicago Bears showed there is no reason to overthink some uniform matchups. Both teams stuck with their primary uniforms, as they offered a great contrast under clear skies. The Jets are struggling this year, but they haven't missed with their choice of uniforms each week.

10. Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

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The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints both wore their best uniforms for the NFC South showdown. Best of all, each uniform complemented the other nicely. Both teams avoided wearing black, so there was no overlap. There was literally no way for either team to improve their look in this game.

9. Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

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The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams both rocked their primary uniforms with zero issues. We are ready to see the Eagles start mixing in their throwback Kelly Green jerseys, but there will be better opportunities later in the season.

8. Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two of the best-dressed teams in the NFL, but one team left points on the board. Our only critique of this spectacular uniform matchup would have been the Buccaneers wearing their Pewter pants instead of white.

7. New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

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Despite similar color schemes, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills was a fun uniform matchup. Both teams provided nice contrast. The Bills avoided their blueberry look by wearing white pants, and the Patriots are rocking silver pants more often this season. But this game did make us yearn for the Patriots' throwback 1990s uniforms.

6. Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks provided a nice pop of color on Sunday. Not every uniform matchup has to be perfectly choreographed. This game was a reminder that it can be fun and loud without sacrificing aesthetics.

5. Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

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We probably have the game between the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants higher than most, but it looked incredible on TV. The Giants' throwback uniforms should be permanent, and the Cardinals' all-white set looked surprisingly good under the overcast sky of East Rutherford.

4. Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

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The San Francisco 49ers will look incredible every week, and the Denver Broncos held their own by wearing navy instead of white pants. If we could be greedy, this would have been a great opportunity for both teams to wear their throwback uniforms like the Broncos have planned with the Seahawks later this season.

3. Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

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Football in Texas just feels more special, and Sunday's uniform matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans only elevated the game. The Texans picked their perfect set for the game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' silver-navy-silver look is way underused. Most importantly, they looked great on the field with each other.

2. Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

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Has there ever been a better uniform reveal followed by a worse season? We would probably have to go back to an expansion team for precedent. The Tennessee Titans have yet to win a game in their new threads, but they are one of the best-dressed teams every week. The Titans' white-white-blue against the Baltimore Ravens' black-purple-white was incredible.

1. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

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Sunday afternoon's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was an absolute thriller. Watching two AFC West rivals in iconic uniforms battling down to the final few plays was a great way to spend the afternoon.