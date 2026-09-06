Braves' JR Ritchie Racks Up Absurd Strikeout Total in Latest Triple-A Gem

One of the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospects heading into 2026 just set a new career high for strikeouts in a professional game.

Right-hander JR Ritchie recorded 15 strikeouts for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday. The 23-year-old tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk to go along with his ridiculous number of punchouts in the Stripers' 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Before this outing, the right-hander's most strikeouts in a single game this season was eight back in April. His previous career-high mark was 11 punchouts last August.

With this latest performance, Ritchie set the Gwinnett franchise record for most strikeouts in a game. The 2022 first-round draft pick has gone through a rollercoaster season, but this is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the 6-foot-2 righty's 2026 campaign, which also saw him make his MLB debut.

Outlook on JR Ritchie heading into 2027

Jul 4, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie (60) waits to throw against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ritchie has gone back and forth between Triple-A and the majors throughout 2026. In the minors this year, the 23-year-old has a 3.30 ERA in 15 starts, with 80 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings. In the big leagues, the young hurler has posted a 4.50 ERA in 14 games, eight of which were starts. He's struck out 53 batters in 58 innings for the Braves this season, and he even earned his first save in the pros.

Atlanta has turned to Ritchie multiple times this year, most recently having him make a start for the Braves in early August. But it's unclear if the right-hander will get another opportunity to pitch in the big leagues this season. The Braves are in a good spot in the standings, though, with a five-game lead atop the National League East. So, if Atlanta eventually clinches the division, the 2022 first-rounder could play a role down the stretch if the team decides to rest some of its other pitchers.

Either way, Ritchie will look to finish his 2026 campaign on a strong note and potentially set himself up to compete for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day pitching staff next year.