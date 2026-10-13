Shohei Ohtani's Postseason Struggles Could Lead to Josue De Paula's Big Moment

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has not looked like his usual self at the plate so far in the 2026 MLB playoffs. As a result, the Dodgers are reportedly considering benching the four-time MVP.

The Dodgers might keep Ohtani out of the starting lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo. If the six-time All-Star doesn't start against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, top prospect Josue De Paula reportedly could be Los Angeles' designated hitter.

After a 0-for-4 performance in Game 2 of the NLCS, Ohtani is now 3-for-20 with no extra-base hits in the postseason. The lefty-swinging slugger dealt with injuries this year, which actually led to De Paula making his MLB debut in September. And now, the Dodgers could turn to the 21-year-old again as they head to Los Angeles down 2-0 in the NLCS.

Josue De Paula could inject new life into the Dodgers' lineup

Sep 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Josue De Paula (95) celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While De Paula has only been used as a pinch hitter so far in the 2026 MLB playoffs, he's shown exactly what he could add to Los Angeles' lineup if he started at designated hitter in place of a struggling Ohtani. In three pinch-hit appearances this postseason, the 21-year-old has drawn two walks. The top prospect most recently pinch-hit with two outs in the top of the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS and drew a walk against Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill. Although Mookie Betts flew out to end the game after De Paula's walk, the young outfielder helped move the tying run into scoring position and put the go-ahead run on base for Los Angeles.

During his first stint in the majors last month, De Paula hit .323 (10-for-31) and walked 11 times in 11 regular-season games. Meanwhile, Ohtani went 6-for-30 with four walks in eight September games. That means the Dodgers superstar has nine hits in his last 50 at-bats dating back to last month. And the general consensus is that the two-way star isn't just slumping but is more likely still dealing with injuries.

It's unclear whether Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will actually bench Ohtani on Wednesday. But if he does, De Paula could provide a spark as Los Angeles tries to mount a comeback in the NLCS.