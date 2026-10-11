Dodgers Stick With Top Prospect Josue De Paula in NLCS Rematch Against Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their roster for the 2026 National League Championship Series, and it includes the organization's top prospect.

Outfielder Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 overall prospect for 2026, is on the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the NLCS. The 21-year-old made his MLB postseason debut in Los Angeles' 3-1 National League Division Series win over the Atlanta Braves, appearing as a pinch hitter in two games.

While De Paula had a couple of at-bats in the NLDS, he could play a larger role in the Dodgers' best-of-seven matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. But even if he doesn't, the top prospect's presence on the NLCS roster still reflects the organization's confidence in the young outfielder.

What kind of impact can Josue De Paula have on the NLCS?

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) and outfielder Josue De Paula (95) leave the dugout after losing game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs to the Atlanta Braves at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in the 2026 MLB playoffs, De Paula popped out to third base to end Game 2 of the NLDS and drew a walk in Game 4. The 21-year-old displayed his ability to get on base during his first stint in the majors, walking 11 times in his first 11 games with the Dodgers. That's at least part of the reason why the young prospect is on Los Angeles' postseason roster. In a late-game situation where the Dodgers need to get a runner on base, the 6-foot-3 outfielder could create a scoring opportunity on his own.

Los Angeles mostly used De Paula as a designated hitter in the majors, but that's obviously two-way star Shohei Ohtani's spot in the lineup. The four-time MVP has struggled in the postseason this year, though, going 2-for-13 with no extra-base hits in the NLDS. Ohtani dealt with multiple injuries during the regular season, which is what led to De Paula's first promotion to the big leagues. If the six-time All-Star misses any time in the postseason, the Dodgers' top prospect could be a natural candidate to earn a start at designated hitter.

Regardless of what role he plays in the rest of the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising to see De Paula take a couple of big at-bats in the NLCS. The Brewers have tough right-handers like Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill in their bullpen. That could set the stage for the lefty-swinging slugger to pinch-hit in the clutch.