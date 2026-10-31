Mariners Share Major Injury Update on Top Prospect Michael Arroyo

One of the Seattle Mariners' top position-player prospects, Michael Arroyo, won't be ready for the start of next season—if it actually begins in late March.

Arroyo, Seattle's No. 3 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 41 overall prospect, had elbow surgery on Wednesday. "Michael Arroyo underwent a successful elbow scope procedure on Oct. 28 with Dr. Keith Meister to clean up cartilage and brace a chronic injury to his UCL," the Mariners' announcement reads. "He is anticipated to be ready to return to game participation in April 2027."

Unless the start of the upcoming season is delayed, Arroyo will likely begin the 2027 campaign on the injured list due to this elbow procedure. That's undoubtedly disappointing news for Mariners fans who got to watch the soon-to-be 22-year-old make his MLB debut this season. But if his recovery goes according to plan, the young prospect should be back in action for most of next year.

Outlook on Michael Arroyo heading into 2027

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Michael Arroyo (96) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Arroyo rocketed through the upper levels of the minors to get his first taste of the big leagues in 2026. The 21-year-old started the season at Double-A, hitting .287 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 65 games. The Colombian prospect then earned his first promotion to Triple-A in July. And in 49 games with the Tacoma Rainiers, the righty-swinging slugger hit .277 with eight homers and 41 RBIs.

Arroyo finished the year with a .283 batting average, a .359 on-base percentage, an .830 OPS, 18 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 114 total minor league games. That set the stage for the young prospect to make his MLB debut in September. In 15 games with the Mariners, he hit .371 (13-for-35) with one home run and four RBIs.

Defensively, Arroyo spent time playing second base and left field in both the minors and majors last year. It's unclear whether this offseason elbow surgery will affect where he plays in the field early in 2027. The Mariners could also use the 5-foot-10 slugger as a designated hitter if there are any concerns about him throwing after the procedure.

Based on when Arroyo is expected to return to game action, he'll likely begin the 2027 campaign in the minors. But when he's back to full health, the top prospect could be an impact bat for Seattle at some point next year.