2 Potential Trade Partners for Mariners if They Move Emerson Hancock

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly looking to add a right-handed hitter to their lineup at the 2026 trade deadline. To do so, the team is expected to entertain offers for one of its starting pitchers who's produced solid numbers so far this year.

The Mariners are "open to moving" right-hander Emerson Hancock, according to the latest report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. The 27-year-old is enjoying his best season in the majors yet, posting a 3.16 ERA in 19 starts this year.

Seattle is in an interesting position heading into the trade deadline. Counting Hancock, the Mariners have six starters in their current rotation, as well as top pitching prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan in the minors. That could give Seattle the flexibility to use its starting pitching depth to improve the team's offense.

Here are two teams that make sense as possible landing spots for Hancock if the Mariners decide to trade a starter at the deadline.

Chicago Cubs

Jul 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs have dealt with numerous injuries to their pitching staff this season. If Chicago could work out a deal to get Hancock from the Mariners, it could be a mutually beneficial situation for two teams with playoff aspirations.

Rosenthal and Sammon's report mentions three right-handed hitters on the Cubs who all have experience playing the outfield and could be of interest to the Mariners: Seiya Suzuki, Matt Shaw, and Kevin Alcántara. It's unclear at this time, though, whether any of those names would entice Seattle enough to part ways with a 27-year-old starter who most likely won't be a free agent until 2031.

Even if the Cubs aren't able to acquire Hancock from the Mariners, Chicago should still be one of the teams that's aggressively pursuing starting pitching at the trade deadline.

Cincinnati Reds

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle is reportedly keeping an eye on one specific right-handed hitter on the Cincinnati Reds. The Mariners could look to target Cincinnati slugger Spencer Steer at the deadline, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. The 28-year-old has launched 16 home runs this year and has hit at least 20 homers in each of the past three seasons. He also has experience playing almost everywhere on the diamond defensively.

The Reds are currently last in the National League Central at 47-54. A deal involving Steer and Hancock would give Cincinnati a controllable arm for beyond this season, while also addressing Seattle's reported desire to add a righty-swinging hitter to their lineup.