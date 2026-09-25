Prospect Lucas Spence Keeps Astros Alive in AL West Race With Huge Day

The battle for the top spot in the American League West is coming down to the wire, and the Houston Astros got a massive performance from an unexpected source when they needed it most.

Outfielder Lucas Spence, Houston's No. 12 prospect on MLB Pipeline, launched three home runs for the Astros on Thursday night. The 23-year-old entered the game with six total hits and no homers in his first 15 MLB contests. But the lefty-swinging prospect's monster night at the plate helped propel the Astros to a 7-5 win over the Athletics, keeping Houston tied atop the AL West with the Texas Rangers heading into Friday.

With his multi-homer performance, Spence became just the third player in MLB history to hit his first three home runs in the big leagues in the same game. Another player on that list, St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez, accomplished the same feat earlier this year in his MLB debut. But for Spence, his first big offensive showing in the majors couldn't have come at a better time for the Astros.

Lucas Spence could provide a much-needed spark for the Astros

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Lucas Spence (28) celebrates with first baseman Christian Walker (8), catcher Christian Vazquez (2), and right fielder Cam Smith (11) after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After signing with the Astros as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Spence skyrocketed through the minors before his breakout game on Thursday. In 2025, the lefty-swinging outfielder made his Double-A debut in his first full minor league season. And this year, the young prospect got his first taste of action in Triple-A and the majors.

In 99 games in the minors this year, Spence had a .238 batting average, a .348 on-base percentage, and a .774 OPS with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Last season, he hit .244 with 10 homers, 55 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases in 116 games.

With center fielder Daulton Varsho recently landing on the injured list, Spence could earn regular playing time in Houston's outfield down the stretch. The Astros and Rangers are tied for first in the AL West at 79-80, and only one of them will make the playoffs. So, it's no exaggeration to say that the 23-year-old's performance on Thursday kept Houston's playoff hopes alive. And now, many Astros fans will be curious to see what the young outfielder has in store for an encore.