Ben Rice Makes Yankees History as Race for AL Home Run Title Heats Up

New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice has officially entered the historic organization's record books.

Rice launched his 40th and 41st home runs of the season on Wednesday in New York's 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The 27-year-old's first homer of the night was a 108.4 mph solo shot that came on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning. The lefty-swinging slugger then added another solo blast in the fourth inning, giving him his second multi-homer game of 2026.

With his first long ball on Wednesday, though, Rice became just the third Yankee ever to hit 40 homers in a season during one of his first three years in the big leagues, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Joe DiMaggio (1937) and Aaron Judge (2017) are the other two stars who accomplished this feat, according to Langs. That's good company for the 2021 12th-round draft pick, who now has his sights set on finishing the year with the most homers in the American League.

Who will end up winning the 2026 AL home run race?

Sep 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Thursday's action, four players are now tied for the most home runs in the American League this year. Rice, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso all have 41 homers this season.

Most notably, Alvarez is trying to become the first hitter since Miguel Cabrera in 2012 to win the Triple Crown. The 29-year-old leads the American League with a .316 batting average and is tied for the most home runs in the AL. However, he's currently second in the American League in RBIs, trailing Alonso by eight RBIs.

But beyond Alvarez's chase for the Triple Crown, all four of the aforementioned sluggers have a realistic chance to end the season as the 2026 American League home run king. The Yankees will finish the regular season with a series against the Orioles in the Bronx, which means Rice and Alonso could take advantage of the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Alvarez and the Astros will be playing in West Sacramento against the Athletics, which is also considered a hitter-friendly park. Meanwhile, Caminero will wrap up his regular season in Philadelphia.

With just a few games left on the calendar, many baseball fans will be excited to see who eventually finishes the season with the most home runs in the American League.