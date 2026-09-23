Tigers Prospect Zyhir Hope Brings Power Swing to Double-A Playoffs

The Detroit Tigers' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Zyhir Hope, has officially carried his success at the plate into the minor league postseason.

Hope, MLB Pipeline's No. 26 overall prospect for 2026, launched his first career playoff home run with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday. The lefty-swinging slugger drilled a 1-1 off-speed pitch high off the building behind the right-center field wall for a towering two-run shot in the first inning of Erie's 13-4 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. With this victory, the Fightin Phils won the 2026 Eastern League Championship Series.

Unless Hope is surprisingly called up to the majors for the last few games of the 2026 MLB regular season, this performance concludes the highly touted prospect's breakout campaign. The 21-year-old joined Detroit's farm system in the blockbuster trade that sent left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But regardless of where he's played this year, the young outfielder has looked like he could have a bright future in the big leagues.

Tigers fans are likely excited for Zyhir Hope's first full season in the organization

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Hope had his best offensive season in the minors this year. In 124 Double-A games across two organizations in 2026, the 21-year-old posted a .287 batting average, a .367 on-base percentage, and an .880 OPS with 29 home runs, 111 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. Those home run and RBI totals are both career-high marks for the 2023 11th-round draft pick. In 2025, he hit .266 with 13 homers and 80 RBIs in 127 minor league games.

Before being traded to the Tigers in early August, Hope hit .293 with 23 homers and 87 RBIs in 94 Double-A games with the Tulsa Drillers this season. After joining the Erie SeaWolves, the young outfielder had a .269 batting average with six home runs and 24 RBIs in his first 30 games with Detroit's Double-A affiliate.

As the headlining prospect in a trade for a back-to-back Cy Young Award winner, Hope will likely face massive expectations from Tigers fans. But if the lefty-swinging slugger can build on his impressive 2026 season next year, Detroit could look to add his bat to the big-league lineup at some point in 2027.