6 Big-Name Prospects to Watch as 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Heats Up
The 2026 MLB trade deadline is officially just a few days away.
As the countdown to Aug. 3 continues, several teams are running out of time to decide whether to buy or sell at the deadline. For many contenders, that means they might have to consider trading away some of their top prospects to go all in on winning a championship this year.
Here are some prospects to keep an eye on ahead of this year's trade deadline. While there's no guarantee that any of these minor leaguers will be traded, they're all in the top 20 of MLB Pipeline's rankings and are a part of organizations that could look to make a major splash at the deadline.
Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota
The Los Angeles Dodgers are widely expected to take a swing at acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Even though the left-hander is a free agent after this season, any team interested in trading for the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner will likely have to part ways with several top prospects.
The Dodgers have nine minor leaguers in MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospect rankings, headlined by outfielders Josue De Paula (No. 4) and Mike Sirota (No. 11). While it's unclear if Los Angeles would consider moving either top prospect right now, it wouldn't be surprising if their names at least came up in potential trade packages for Skubal.
Franklin Arias
The Boston Red Sox's top prospect, shortstop Franklin Arias, was just promoted to Triple-A last week. The 20-year-old is hitting .307 with 20 home runs this year and is now MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect.
Following the Red Sox's massive turnaround over the last month, one player they could target at the deadline is Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. And according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies are "asking for multi-player packages led by teams' No. 1 prospects." In Boston's case, that'd mean trading away Arias. But it remains to be seen if the Red Sox are willing to move the young shortstop.
Theo Gillen
Similar to Boston, the Tampa Bay Rays could be interested in acquiring Goodman from Colorado. And according to Rosenthal, the Rockies would ask for the Rays' top prospect, outfielder Theo Gillen, in return.
Gillen, MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect, is hitting .327 with 18 homers, 71 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 81 games this year and was promoted to Double-A last month. The Rays have the best record in the American League right now. If Tampa Bay tries to upgrade its roster at the deadline, many fans will be curious to see if the 20-year-old's name pops up in any trade rumors.
Caleb Bonemer
The Chicago White Sox currently sit atop the American League Central. If the White Sox attempt to make a splash at the deadline, infielder Caleb Bonemer is one prospect other teams might be interested in.
Bonemer, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect, has launched 26 homers in 92 minor league games this year. Chicago did select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, though. That means the White Sox could consider dipping into their shortstop depth in the minors to upgrade their roster for this season.
George Lombard Jr.
The New York Yankees are usually in the mix for big-name players at the trade deadline. If that's the case this year, plenty of teams around the league will likely ask about MLB Pipeline's No. 20 prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr.
The Yankees could also be poised to call up Lombard for his MLB debut soon. Either way, the 21-year-old will be a prospect worth monitoring over the next few days.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk