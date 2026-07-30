6 Big-Name Prospects to Watch as 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Heats Up

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is officially just a few days away.

As the countdown to Aug. 3 continues, several teams are running out of time to decide whether to buy or sell at the deadline. For many contenders, that means they might have to consider trading away some of their top prospects to go all in on winning a championship this year.

Here are some prospects to keep an eye on ahead of this year's trade deadline. While there's no guarantee that any of these minor leaguers will be traded, they're all in the top 20 of MLB Pipeline's rankings and are a part of organizations that could look to make a major splash at the deadline.

Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota

Mar 4, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula (95) against Team Mexico during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers are widely expected to take a swing at acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Even though the left-hander is a free agent after this season, any team interested in trading for the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner will likely have to part ways with several top prospects.

The Dodgers have nine minor leaguers in MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospect rankings, headlined by outfielders Josue De Paula (No. 4) and Mike Sirota (No. 11). While it's unclear if Los Angeles would consider moving either top prospect right now, it wouldn't be surprising if their names at least came up in potential trade packages for Skubal.

Franklin Arias

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias warms up at Polar Park ahead of his first game with Triple-A Worcester on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox's top prospect, shortstop Franklin Arias, was just promoted to Triple-A last week. The 20-year-old is hitting .307 with 20 home runs this year and is now MLB Pipeline's No. 7 overall prospect.

Following the Red Sox's massive turnaround over the last month, one player they could target at the deadline is Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. And according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies are "asking for multi-player packages led by teams' No. 1 prospects." In Boston's case, that'd mean trading away Arias. But it remains to be seen if the Red Sox are willing to move the young shortstop.

Theo Gillen

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Theo Gillen is drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 18th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Similar to Boston, the Tampa Bay Rays could be interested in acquiring Goodman from Colorado. And according to Rosenthal, the Rockies would ask for the Rays' top prospect, outfielder Theo Gillen, in return.

Gillen, MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect, is hitting .327 with 18 homers, 71 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 81 games this year and was promoted to Double-A last month. The Rays have the best record in the American League right now. If Tampa Bay tries to upgrade its roster at the deadline, many fans will be curious to see if the 20-year-old's name pops up in any trade rumors.

Caleb Bonemer

Winston-Salem’s Caleb Bonemer rounds third base after hitting a home run during their game versus the Hudson Valley Renegades on May 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox currently sit atop the American League Central. If the White Sox attempt to make a splash at the deadline, infielder Caleb Bonemer is one prospect other teams might be interested in.

Bonemer, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 overall prospect, has launched 26 homers in 92 minor league games this year. Chicago did select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, though. That means the White Sox could consider dipping into their shortstop depth in the minors to upgrade their roster for this season.

George Lombard Jr.

Hudson Valley Renegades infielder George Lombard Jr. is interviewed during media day on April 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees are usually in the mix for big-name players at the trade deadline. If that's the case this year, plenty of teams around the league will likely ask about MLB Pipeline's No. 20 prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr.

The Yankees could also be poised to call up Lombard for his MLB debut soon. Either way, the 21-year-old will be a prospect worth monitoring over the next few days.