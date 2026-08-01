Biggest Names to Watch on Reliever Market After Camilo Doval Trade

With roughly 50 hours to go until the 2026 MLB trade deadline, the market is finally heating up.

A lot of uncertainty remains regarding the fates of several big-name players. But on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded for former All-Star closer Camilo Doval, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The New York Yankees reportedly acquired two prospects from the Pirates, while Pittsburgh lands a hard-throwing reliever who struggled at times after being sent to New York at last year's deadline.

Here are some other relief pitchers to monitor as teams look to improve their bullpens at the trade deadline.

Mason Miller

Jul 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions over the past few weeks has been whether closer Mason Miller will remain with the San Diego Padres. As things stand, the Padres, who enter Saturday at 56-54, seemingly aren't planning on trading the two-time All-Star.

If Miller isn't on the move, that drastically changes the reliever market. Other bullpen arms would immediately jump to the top of teams' wish lists if the hard-throwing righty isn't available. Adrián Morejón, Wandy Peralta, and Jason Adam are additional names to keep an eye on if the Padres do decide to trade away any relief pitchers at the deadline.

Mets bullpen

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) reacts during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Mets plan to sell at the deadline. And in terms of relievers, the Mets have multiple hurlers that contending teams could be interested in.

Luke Weaver, Devin Williams, and Huascar Brazobán are just a few of the bullpen arms New York has to offer. Clay Holmes is another interesting name to monitor at the deadline. The 33-year-old is working his way back from a right fibula fracture suffered in May. While he's mostly been used as a starter over the last two years, he has plenty of experience pitching out of the bullpen as well.

Kenley Jansen

Jul 24, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clock is ticking for the Detroit Tigers, who must soon decide whether they'll trade left-hander Tarik Skubal. If the Tigers actually send the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner elsewhere, though, they may consider selling some additional pieces as well.

Right-handed starter Casey Mize is another name that has recently popped up in trade rumors. But in terms of relievers, Detroit could entertain offers for four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen if the franchise sets its sights on future seasons.

Jeff Hoffman

May 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) pitches to the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the Tigers, it's still unclear exactly what the Toronto Blue Jays will do at the deadline. The defending American League champions are currently 51-59 and may elect to sell. They have multiple veterans who could be of interest to contenders, including former closer Jeff Hoffman.

Hoffman struggled earlier this year, but he had a 0.75 ERA in June and a 1.93 ERA in July. If Toronto decides to wave the white flag on this season, the 33-year-old could be an intriguing trade candidate.