Ben Shelton Defends Trinity Rodman on Instagram

American men's tennis star Ben Shelton was on fire this past week - both on and off the tennis court. Snelton battled through the Nexo Dallas Open (Dallas ATP 250) to win his first title of the year.

After defeating Taylor Fritz in the final, Shelton rose to world No. 9 in the ATP Rankings - just one spot behind Fritz for the top-ranked American man. Following his victory, Shelton had time for his girlfriend and the trolls on social media.

Ben Shelton's Sweaty Hug

Ben Shelton hugs and kisses Trinity Rodman after winning the title in Dallas.



Trinity: “EWWWW!”



Ben: “I’ll bring you towels” 😭😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/hQvafeu5w9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 15, 2026

Television cameras caught a cute moment between the couple after the finals match, when Shelton gave Rodman a sweaty hug, and she let out a loud "Ew!" that could be heard on the broadcast.

One fan on social media commented on the Instagram video, "I bet she won't say 'Ewww' to the money and status that comes along with that sweat."

Shelton clapped back, "highest paid female soccer player in the world btw [laughing with tears emoji]."

Ben Shelton's Instagram Comment

Ben Shelton defending Trinity Rodman on IG 👏 pic.twitter.com/BwmOUOOqgI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 16, 2026

It has almost been a full year since Shelton and Rodman hard-launched their relationship on social media in March 2025. Since then, the two professional athletes have transcended their sports to become one of the most fun couples to follow.

Of course, the extra scrutiny brings a lot of unwanted attention. Last July, Rodman slammed the television coverage at Wimbledon for getting her name wrong and repeatedly referring to her estranged father, NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

Ben Shelton's 2026 ATP Season

Ben can't HEAR you! 👂



The moment @BenShelton captured his fourth ATP Tour title in dramatic fashion! @NexoDallasOpen | #DALOpen pic.twitter.com/g7t3xkSfcZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 15, 2026

Nevertheless, Shelton and Rodman are both thriving and living their best lives as one of professional sports' strongest power couples. Best of all, 2026 is just getting started for the two superstars.

Shelton is now 10-2 with one singles title this year. His next tournaments will most likely be next month as part of the Sunshine Swing, starting with the BNP Paribas Open and Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open.

