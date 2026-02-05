A Way-Too-Early Look at Softball On SI's WCWS Final 8 Predictions

The 2026 collegiate softball season is here, and the Softball On SI staff is ready to make a few Women’s College World Series predictions.

Here are the eight teams that some staff members think will make it to Oklahoma City. Do you agree?

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Oregon

UCLA

Florida State

Hot take: Texas Tech won’t play for the national championship.

Nicole Reitz

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Oregon

UCLA

Clemson

Nebraska

Hot take: Texas Tech won’t play for the national championship, and Oklahoma will see its ninth title.

Maddy Lewis

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Florida

Florida State

UCLA

Oregon

2026 Preview

All teams mentioned have appeared in preseason rankings from several outlets, including Softball America and ESPN/USA Softball. The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Texas Longhorns are currently neck and neck between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Many are expecting either the Longhorns to repeat or the Red Raiders to gain revenge. All the pressure is on head coach Gerry Glasco and his squad to go the distance in 2026 with the help of ace NiJaree Canady, who heads into her final collegiate season.

But what about some of the other top-ranked teams?

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Led by program record-holder Jordy Frahm, Nebraska put up the best winning percentage since 2006 with a 43-15 record in 2025. Though falling in Super Regionals, the strong senior class returning now has the opportunity at one last run. The Cornhuskers will be ready, too, as they face a tough schedule against Texas, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Washington, and UCLA.

Tennessee Lady Vols

Tennessee was inches away from making it to the finals of the WCWS, but Texas battled through to take the 2-0 win. Ace Karlyn Pickens is back for her senior season after putting up an impressive 1.17 ERA and 306 strikeouts, while a powerful freshman class is expected to make the offense deeper.

Oklahoma Sooners

For the first time since 2021, Oklahoma won’t enter the season as the defending national champions, but with transfer pitcher Sydney Berzon leading the way, plus a top-ranked freshman class, Gasso’s squad has a new feel.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon went back to the WCWS for the first time under head coach Melyssa Lombardi in 2025. They return massive talent and have replaced the production of graduating seniors Paige Sinicki, Kai, and Kedre Luschar with some of the best players in the portal. Addison Amaral, Elon Butler, and Amari Harper join the squad to make the Ducks’ 54-10 2025 season replicated in 2026.

