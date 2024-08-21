Regis Le Bris backs 'unstable' Sunderland winger to develop
Regis Le Bris says he sees big potential in winger Romaine Mundle, but he is not sure how long it will take to bring it out of him.
Mundle has shown some real quality in flashes since arriving at Sunderland in January, although he has found opportunities limited due to the brilliance of Jack Clarke.
Competition for places in the Sunderland attack look even tougher to come by this season, with Ian Poveda arriving and deals for Wilson Isidor and Alexandre Mendy looking very likely.
READ NEXT: 'Passionate and tactical' - Sunderland midfielder offers Regis Le Bris verdict
However, Le Bris sees a lot of tactical versatility in Mundle to go with his talent, and he still sees a pathway for the former Spurs youngster.
"You saw at Preston that he started on the left side, then moved to the right and finished in the ten position,” Le Bris said. “Against Sheffield Wednesday he played on the right side. It's a possibility because he has many qualities.
“He's still young and needs to improve his consistency because he can be very high and then at other moments, it's more difficult for him. This is the process of improving young players.
“His performances are still a little unstable, because I think wingers have a very different profile to other players. A centre back, for example, we like when they are stable and very consistent. Sometimes not so high, but never very low. For the wingers it's very different because it is always 1v1.
“I think the personality is different. They can be very high, so for example when Romaine played against Bradford he was very impressive and that was very interesting. After, maybe we have one, two games not quite at that level.
"But we trust him and believe in his quality because you can see how high he can go. The process to develop him is to find this consistency, and it starts during the training sessions. The main thing is this potential that you see, and then we develop the consistency.
“With some players it takes two months, six, one season... you don't know. I hope it will be quick with Romaine!”