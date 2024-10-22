Regis Le Bris 'not surprised' by Wilson Isidor quality
Regis Le Bris has hailed the impact of Wilson Isidor after the striker maintained his brilliant start to life at Sunderland at Hull.
Isidor bagged the winner – a brilliant solo effort – at the MKM Stadium, sprinting the length of the pitch before producing an audacious dinked finish.
It was his third goal for Sunderland in just four starts after joining on loan from Zenit St Petersburg in September, and one that showed he could be a genuine matchwinner for the Black Cats in the Championship.
Le Bris was influential in Sunderland managing to secure his services, and he says he always knew his compatriot had the talent. However, he has been very happy at how quickly he has managed to settle at his new club.
“It is a gift,” Le Bris said of Isidor’s form. “For a coach and the team, for sure. I am not surprised really because I was very confident when we signed him that he was able to play like that.
“We don’t know before how he will be integrated into the team, the link he will create with the others. He played in another league in another country and didn’t know England before.
“But his link in the dressing room was immediately great and it was clear that he could create a good relationship with everybody in the dressing room.
“He has many qualities, he wants to learn, he is very connected with the team, and the finishes are good.”
Isidor is almost certain to be given the chance to extend his fine Sunderland start even further when they travel to face Luton Town on Wednesday.
Free agent signing Aaron Connolly will be available again after making a debut against former club Hull from the bench, but Eliezer Mayenda is still not ready to return from his niggling muscle injury.