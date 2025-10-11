The U20 World Cup is taking place right now in Chile, showcasing some of the most promising talents around the globe, and three of them might be the next Granit Xhaka for Sunderland.

Xhaka, 33, is one of the most important players at Sunderland, if not the most, but his age is something the club cannot disregard, and they have to start planning young signings that can learn from him and become stellar for the team in the years to come.

According to the SofaScore algorithm, the Swiss midfielder is currently the second-best graded player in the season, leading the assists and goal + assist categories, marking himself as the main star for the Black Cats.

In order to keep this type of player performing at this level for the club, at Sunderland On SI we have three player profiles that coach Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi might like to keep an eye on: Elias Montiel from Mexico, Benjamin Cremaschi from United States and Milton Delgado from Argentina.

Three U-20 World Cup Wonderkids Ripe for Granit Xhaka's Mentorship at Sunderland

Benjamin Cremaschi: David Beckham's biggest project at Inter Miami

Cremaschi is the first successful player that have come out of Inter Miami Academy since David Beckham founded the team. After demonstrating his talent in the MLS alongside Lionel Messi, he is now on loan at Parma in the Serie A, where he has not played yet.

Although his performance in the U20 World Cup has been the leader for an American team that is now in the quarter finals, setting major focus on his profile, especially now that he is part of the United States Men's National Team.

Compared to Xhaka, Benjamin's play style is slightly different, having him as a midfielder as well, but being more dangerous on the right side of the pitch rather than the center. But his MLS season also showed him playing in the center and on the left side of the pitch.

Elias Montiel: Proven talent even against Real Madrid

Even though he plays for Pachuca in Liga MX, Montiel has already showcased what he is capable of doing at an elite level, having played twice already against Real Madrid during last season, first at the Intercontinental Cup and in the summer at the Club World Cup, scoring one goal against them.

During the U20 World Cup, he has moved all around the midfield, starting most of the time from the center to either the left or right sides of the pitch if needed. Being 20 years old and playing for a Liga MX club, even with a market value of €5.3 million, Pachuca may ask around €8-10 million for a transfer fee.

Treats like capability to score and assist, provide accurate crosses and long balls without leaving out his defensive duties make him the most similar profile to Xhaka out of this trio.

Milton Delgado: The Argentinian chief

Delgado has been one of the main stars for Argentina in the U20 World Cup, where they have been dominant against almost every rival, mainly because of Milton's performance in the midfield.

Debuting this season for Boca Juniors, Delgado has started making a name for himself in the first team, and now, during the U20 World Cup, international clubs have also been noticing what he can offer against his rivals.

Milton's profile is the most defensive one out of this trio compared to Xhaka, with Delgado outstanding in categories like interceptions, tackles, and clearances, according to the SofaScore database.

Sunderland may need to consider these options while they are still within an affordable transfer fee range, because Granit Xhaka is not getting any younger, and it will be better to have a player mentored and tailored by him than to be left out with no competent replacement for him.

