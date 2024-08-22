Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris gives likely Niall Huggins comeback date
Régis Le Bris is expecting Niall Huggins to play for Sunderland this season, but not until the turn of the year.
Huggins had found some brilliant form last season before suffering a serious knee injury against Coventry in December.
The injury was so serious that no one even put a timescale on it after surgery, but hopes were raised that he could be close to a return when he, along with fellow long-term injury victim Jenson Seelt, was included in Sunderland’s squad for the preseason training camp in Spain
However, Le Bris says he is still a long way off, but a January return is realistic.
“I think he won't be available until January.
"We make sure he stays linked with the team to understand how we want to play and the experiences we have during the games and the way we solve problems. They're always involved in every session around the pitch."
With Huggins injured and Timothee Pembele seemingly not even in consideration right now, Sunderland do appear to be very light for right back cover.
It is a position many have suspected Sunderland will try to strengthen before the transfer deadline, but Le Bris says it’s ’not a problem’ for him.
"At the moment we don't have a replacement for Hume but we can find many solutions," said Le Bris.
"We can play with three centre-backs for example or different in and out of possession. We could play with only one player on the side, so it could be a winger, for example.
"Maybe at the minute we don't have a specific right back [to cover] but we can move our way to play to solve that problem. It's not a real problem for me at the minute."
