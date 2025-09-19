Next Sunday, Sunderland returns to action in the Premier League, when they host Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on the occasion of MD5.

Subsequently, the Black Cats will visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the 27th of September, to finish their schedule for the current month.

However, there will not be much rest, as Sunderland will start the month of October with a high-caliber match, one week after visiting Forest. The Cats will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

In fact, this match could have greater importance than it seems, being key for the future of the Red Devils.

Sunderland could alter Manchester United's immediate future, report suggests

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to the back page of the Daily Mirror on September 17 (h/t Mackem News), Manchester United will assess Ruben Amorim’s situation after the Mancunian club's next three matches.

These fixtures are against Chelsea on Saturday, September 20, against Brentford on Saturday, September 27, and against Sunderland on October 4.

Therefore, depending on how United performs in those first two matches, the result they get against the Cats could be decisive for Amorim's future.

For now, the Red Devils have a worse record than Sunderland. While Amorim's men have gathered only four points in four matches, the Lads have seven points in their first four league games.

It would not be any surprise if the team led by Le Bris makes a statement and earns points at Old Trafford, which could even be a "favor" for United, according to some fans.

