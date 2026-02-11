Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Decisive Van Dijk Header Masks Deeper Problem

Liverpool became the first Premier League team to win at the Stadium of Light this season as they clinched an important 1–0 victory through Virgil van Dijk’s header in the second half.

Liverpool sought to close the gap to Manchester United and Chelsea following Tuesday night slips from their rivals for Champions League qualification, but failed to unpick an incredibly well organised Sunderland backline during a wet and windy opening 45 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

The Reds were not much sharper from open play after the restart but took the lead on the hour as Van Dijk rose highest at a corner to break the deadlock, deflected into the net by Sunderland’s Habib Diarra.

A critical win moves Liverpool two points behind Chelsea and three off Manchester United as they re-enter the race for a top five Premier League finish—likely enough for the Champions League.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Sunderland’s defence frustrated Liverpool for large periods. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Liverpool have struggled against low blocks this season. Dropped points at the hands of Leeds United (twice), Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland underscores their difficulty breaking down stubborn, deep-lying defensive units. Despite being the better side on Wednesday night and claiming three precious points, they were largely silenced from open play.

Liverpool were the dominant force during the first half on Wearside but despite racking up 14 shots, they seldom came close to breaching Robin Roefs’s goal. Florian Wirtz clipping the woodwork was their brightest moment, with only two of their shots on target, nearly half their efforts coming from outside the penalty area and no big chances created.

Frustrations continued after half time, although the Reds did marginally improve the quality of chances created. Still, had it not been for Van Dijk’s towering header, it would have been another stumble from Liverpool’s forward line.

Their lack of threat from wide areas exacerbated their creative issues. The continued underperformance of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo forced the Reds to move the ball through the middle into congested space, reliant on a moment of magic from Wirtz or Hugo Ekitiké—as they have so often been since the turn of the year.

An important victory will be rightly celebrated regardless but another tame attacking performance suggests Liverpool are yet to work out how to unlock such opposition.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

Mohamed Salah is still operating below his best. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—8.4: Untroubled by Sunderland’s forwards, which is exactly what he needed after gifting Manchester City their winner at the weekend.

RB: Wataru Endo—7.4: Chosen as the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai’s replacement amid Liverpool’s injury crisis and while his deliveries lacked quality, he performed admirably in defence. Withdrawn himself due to a nasty injury as Liverpool’s right back curse continues.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—8.0: Battled the powerful Brian Brobbey throughout and stifled the Dutch forward. Produced several terrific interventions to deny the Sunderland man.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—8.6: Strong defensive performance from Liverpool’s skipper. Rarely forced to escape second gear and proved deadly from a second-half set piece as he opened the scoring.

LB: Andy Robertson—7.6: An assured showing from the energetic Scotsman as he showcased his experience on an awkward away day.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—7.5: Not the Dutchman’s silkiest performance in the engine room. A little uncertain in possession but was effective in his defensive duties.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—8.1: Kept things ticking in the centre of the pitch and was tidy on the ball. Got stuck in defensively, too.

RW: Mohamed Salah—7.6: Another anonymous display from the Egyptian from open play but he at least supplied the assist for Van Dijk’s header—his only notable contribution.

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.8: The heartbeat of Liverpool’s attacking play and was head and shoulders above his teammates, who couldn’t match his quality. So many stellar moments from the German.

LW: Cody Gakpo—7.5: Once again, Gakpo was too predictable at the Stadium of Light. He repeatedly cut into bodies and wasted plenty of promising moments.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—6.9: Tried his best to energise Liverpool’s attacking sequences but was starved of space and service. Lacked the necessary finesse when the match opened up.

SUB: Joe Gomez (69’ for Endo)—6.2: Didn’t put a foot wrong on his return from injury.

SUB: Curtis Jones (75’ for Gakpo)—6.8: One delightful flick caught the eye in stoppage time.

SUB: Federico Chiesa (88’ for Ekitiké)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Calvin Ramsay, Milos Kerkez, Trey Nyoni, Kieran Morrison, Rio Ngumoha.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Florian Wirtz sparkled at Sunderland. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Florian Wirtz lit up a low-quality affair , regularly exhibiting his technical class despite some aggressive Sunderland pressing. Produced some delightful flicks, tricks and passes to dazzle the away fans and was undoubtedly Liverpool’s talisman in the final third. Another encouraging display shows how significant he’s become for the Reds.

, regularly exhibiting his technical class despite some aggressive Sunderland pressing. Produced some delightful flicks, tricks and passes to dazzle the away fans and was undoubtedly Liverpool’s talisman in the final third. Another encouraging display shows how significant he’s become for the Reds. An impressive showing from Wataru Endo was a relief for Liverpool supporters, the Japan international filling an unfamiliar role. The tenacious 33-year-old won seven duels as he locked down Nilson Angulo but had his evening cut short by a devastating injury. Stretchered off with 20 minutes remaining after catching his ankle in the sodden turf, another viable right back option enters the treatment room to cause Arne Slot another headache.

was a relief for Liverpool supporters, the Japan international filling an unfamiliar role. The tenacious 33-year-old won seven duels as he locked down Nilson Angulo but had his evening cut short by a devastating injury. Stretchered off with 20 minutes remaining after catching his ankle in the sodden turf, another viable right back option enters the treatment room to cause Arne Slot another headache. Ibrahima Konaté thrived against the physicality of Brian Brobbey, producing an excellent display to thwart the tireless striker. He’s been rightly scrutinised this season but this was a reminder of how brilliant he can be when in form. Slot will demand that the centre back replicates such performance levels down the stretch.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Crucial Triumph

Liverpool needed victory and got it. | Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images.

Liverpool limited Sunderland to an xG tally of just 0.66 , marking a significant defensive improvement following their disastrous collapse against Manchester City on Sunday.

, marking a significant defensive improvement following their disastrous collapse against Manchester City on Sunday. Just three shots on target from 23 overall will concern Slot, whose side struggled to create meaningful opportunities for much of the encounter.

will concern Slot, whose side struggled to create meaningful opportunities for much of the encounter. The Reds have become the first team to win away at Sunderland this season in the Premier League and will deservedly celebrate a scrappy but well-earned win.

Statistic Sunderland Liverpool Possession 44% 56% Expected Goals (xG) 0.66 1.95 Total Shots 11 23 Shots on Target 2 3 Big Chances 0 3 Passing Accuracy 83% 86% Fouls Committed 8 10 Corners 3 11

