Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Portsmouth: Second-String Side for FA Cup Battle
Arsenal begin their FA Cup campaign against Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon in a fixture brimming with noughties Premier League nostalgia.
The two clubs were once regular top-flight adversaries but Portsmouth’s subsequent plummet down the divisions means the upcoming duel is only the second across the past 15 years. They did lock horns in 2020 in the FA Cup fifth round, Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah on the scoresheet that day in a 2–0 win for the Gunners en route to the trophy.
Arsenal still harbour ambitions of the quadruple and will need to bypass a potentially awkward tie at Fratton Park to keep the dream alive. Given the strength and depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad, conquering an injury-hit Championship opponent should prove relatively straightforward.
Arsenal were in action on Thursday night as they staged a goalless draw with Liverpool and will take on another ‘Big Six’ opponent on Wednesday when they face Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Arteta should take the opportunity to make wholesale changes on the south coast this weekend.
Here’s how Arsenal could line up against Portsmouth.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Portsmouth (4-2-3-1)
GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—Arsenal’s backup stopper has made just three appearances since his summer switch, all of which have come in the Carabao Cup. The Spaniard has a record of reaching domestic finals with Chelsea, although he’s never won the FA Cup.
RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber will be offered a well-earned rest against Portsmouth as White comes back into the team at right back. To have two such terrific options in the role is a blessing for Arteta.
CB: William Saliba—Injuries to Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera and now Piero Hincapié limit Arteta’s options at centre back, with Gabriel’s minutes also needing to be managed. Saliba may be forced to start again at Fratton Park.
CB: Marli Salmon—Those injuries open the door for 16-year-old sensation Marli Salmon, who made his brief debut in the Champions League earlier this term. Honing your craft alongside Saliba, to whom the youngster has been compared, is an enviable opportunity.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Lewis-Skelly was not particularly inspiring when he replaced the injured Hincapié against Liverpool but will expect a much simpler ride against Portsmouth.
DM: Christian Nørgaard—A sensible summer addition rather than a blockbuster one, Nørgaard was signed for exactly this kind of fixture. He could potentially operate at centre back, as he did against Club Brugge last month, but he’s more likely to patrol the midfield.
DM: Mikel Merino—The return of forward absentees has allowed Merino to move back into the engine room, although he remains a handy emergency striker for Arteta. The Spaniard’s presence on Sunday should offer Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice a welcome rest.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke impressed at Bournemouth last weekend and has generally dazzled when handed chances to start this term. He will be eyeing a first domestic Arsenal goal against Pompey.
AM: Eberechi Eze—Martin Ødegaard’s stellar form has limited Eze’s involvement in recent weeks, with just 12 minutes played across the past four games. He deserves a run out against Portsmouth and will prove an almighty handful for the Championship side.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—After significant backlash for an incident with Conor Bradley on Thursday, Martinelli will be aiming to make headlines for the right reasons at Portsmouth. He’s failed to score in nine previous FA Cup appearances.
ST: Gabriel Jesus—A positive performance against Portsmouth could well see Jesus promoted to Arteta’s best XI following the dire performances of Viktor Gyökeres in recent matches. The Brazilian is not hugely clinical, but he offers so much in the final third.