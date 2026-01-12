SI

2025–26 FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Arsenal, Chelsea Land Favourable Ties

Sixth-tier Macclesfield were the story of the third round after knocking holders Crystal Palace out of the competition.

Crystal Palace have been dethroned as FA Cup holders.
Arsenal and Chelsea both landed Football League opposition while Liverpool will be up against Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion should they make it past Barnsley on Monday night.

Arsenal survived a scare themselves against second-tier Portsmouth to make it through for a meeting with 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic. Chelsea began life under Liam Rosenior with a thumping win over Charlton and found themselves paired with the head coach’s former employers Hull City.

The story of the third round was Macclesfield. The sixth-tier side only bought off Rightmove in 2020 conspired to convincingly dethrone FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at the start of an eventful weekend of action. Macclesfield have been treated to a fourth-round tie against another Premier League opponent in the form of Brentford.

Manchester United were one of the marquee casualties from the third round weekend, tumbling out of the competition at the hands of Brighton. The Seagulls’ reward for yet another Old Trafford triumph was a tie against the winner of Monday’s third-round tie between Liverpool and Barnsley.

2025–26 FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

  • Liverpool or Barnsley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Stoke City vs. Fulham
  • Oxford United vs. Sunderland
  • Southampton vs. Leicester City
  • Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town
  • Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic
  • Hull City vs. Chelsea
  • Burton Albion vs. West Ham United
  • Burnley vs. Mansfield Town
  • Norwich City vs. West Bromwich Albion
  • Port Vale vs. Bristol City
  • Grimsby Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
  • Manchester City vs. Salford or Swindon
  • Macclesfield vs. Brentford
  • Birmingham City vs. Leeds United

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers
2. Southampton
3. Aston Villa
4. Port Vale
5. Wigan Athletic
6. Ipswich Town
7. Wrexham
8. Chelsea
9. Manchester City
10. West Ham United
11. Brentford
12. Fulham
13. Sunderland
14. Liverpool or Barnsley
15. Burnley
16. Norwich City
17. Arsenal
18. Leeds United
19. West Bromwich Albion
20. Salford City or Swindon Town
21. Burton Albion
22. Grimsby Town
23. Hull City
24. Newcastle United
25. Oxford United
26. Leicester City
27. Birmingham City
28. Bristol City
29. Stoke City
30. Macclesfield
31. Brighton & Hove Albion
32. Mansfield Town

2025–26 FA Cup Round Dates

Round

Weekend of (Saturday)

First Round Proper

Nov. 1, 2025

Second Round Proper

Dec. 6, 2025

Third Round Proper

Jan. 10, 2026

Fourth Round Proper

Feb. 14, 2026

Fifth Round Proper

March 7, 2026

Quarterfinals

April 4, 2026

Semifinals

April 25, 2026

Final

May 16, 2026

