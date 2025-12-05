Virgil van Dijk Makes Mohamed Salah Plea After Liverpool Star Benched
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insisted he still needs the dressing-room support of Mohamed Salah ahead of a January transfer window in which the Egyptian’s future stands to be a major talking point.
After an underwhelming start to the season, Salah has started Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches on the bench, with manager Arne Slot admitting his limited defensive output was not sustainable during a period of miserable form.
It was a huge decision from Slot to bench arguably the team’s most influential player in recent years, and one which Van Dijk admitted must serve as a wake-up call to everybody in the Anfield dressing room.
“That’s always been the case [that no one is undroppable],” Van Dijk said (via The Times). “It’s not like you have unlimited credit, everyone has to perform.
“Mo has been doing that but the manager made that decision in the last two games. We all want the best for the club. I am pretty sure Mo will still be a big part of what we are trying to achieve because he is an amazing player and he has shown it consistently.
“We are all trying to find consistency and he needs us to be in our best shape and we need him and that’s what we are all trying to find.”
Van Dijk: ‘Disappointed’ Salah Still Has Role to Play
Salah’s status as the team’s top earner has, predictably, led to significant uncertainty surrounding his future. Suitors in the Saudi Pro League have been tipped to reignite their interest as early as January, with rumours of a possible move to Major League Soccer also adding to the fire.
Regardless of Salah’s current role on the pitch, Van Dijk insisted the veteran winger remains an integral part of the squad behind the scenes as the pair attempt to drag Liverpool out of their current funk.
“Like he should be: disappointed,” said Van Dijk when asked for an update on Salah’s emotions. “But we need him and he will still be important like he has been.
“He is still a fantastic player and we still have to remember there is a reason why he has been so successful at the club and we have to respect that.
“I need him around as one of the leaders. I’m not worried. He’s disappointed but that’s absolutely normal as if you’re not disappointed when you’re not playing two games in a row then there is an issue as well. But it’s on to the next [game] now.”
Arne Slot: Speculation Over Salah’s Future No Surprise
As manager Slot sat down in front of the media on Friday to preview his side’s trip to Leeds United, he knew he would not have to wait long for a question on his plans for Salah.
Having repeatedly insisted his team selection would be dictated by the opponent, rather than any personal issue with Salah, Slot confirmed the Egyptian is under consideration for a start at Elland Road.
“I think for every player in my mind can start and Mo is an exceptional player for us,” Slot revealed. “He is always in my mind to either start or to come [off the bench].”
A third consecutive game out of the starting lineup would only contribute to the speculation about Salah’s future, which Slot admitted has come as no surprise.
“The chatter, yes [I understand it] because he deserves that, he has been so influential for me and six or seven years,” the Reds boss said. “It’s completely normal people talk about it when he isn’t [playing].”