Sunderland Fans Want Ex-Everton Boss With Poor Win Rate to Replace Regis Le Bris
Sunderland suffered another defeat in their last match, which saw them lose 1-0 to QPR in the last round of the Championship. Thus, despite having qualified for the playoffs to get promoted to the Premier League, the Black Cats have accumulated five consecutive defeats, which worries the fans.
In fact, if we extend the timeline further, the Lads have failed to win eight of their last 10 matches, recording six defeats, two draws, and just two victories.
In the midst of this crisis, Sunderland fans are reportedly calling for the sacking of French coach Regis Le Bris, who they feel has fallen short of expectations. To replace him, the fans have in mind a former Everton coach.
Sunderland Fans Demand Sean Dyche as Replacement for Regis Le Bris
Specifically, we are talking about Sean Dyche. As we can read in Goddison News, Dyche is one of the candidates proposed by the Lads fans to take over the bench. In addition to Everton, the English coach managed Watford between 2011 and 2012, and Burnley from 2012 to 2022, an icon of this club.
What were Dyche's results? With Watford, he managed 49 matches, and recorded 17 wins, 17 draws and 15 defeats, accumulating a 34.69% of victories.
With Burnley, he managed 425 matches, registering 149 wins, 118 draws, and 158 defeats. That is, 35.06% of victories. And, on the other hand, with the Toffees, he coached the team in 84 matches, registering 26 wins, 26 draws and 32 defeats, for a 30.95% of victories.
In total, throughout his career, Dyche records an average winning rate of 34.4%.