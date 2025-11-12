Wayne Rooney Hails Sunderland's 'Exceptional' Star as Premier League's Best Signing

In England, the enthusiasm around Sunderland's newest star, Granit Xhaka, is not weakening.

While the Sky Sports network already called him the best signing of the season, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher sent him strong praise, another English football icon piled on.

In his BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, Wayne Rooney talked about Granit Xhaka as "probably the best signing of the Premier League season."

Transferred this summer from Leverkusen to Sunderland, promoted to the Premier League, for about 14 million francs, the 33-year-old midfielder from Basel had surprised more than one observer.

In the last two seasons, all promoted clubs had been directly relegated; the expectations for the team from the north of England were therefore low. "This decision to join a promoted team was very brave. The fact that he was ready to fight for this challenge deserves great recognition," emphasized Wayne Rooney.

After eleven matchdays, Sunderland is much closer to the Champions League than to relegation. With 19 points and a 4th place in the standings, the club is having an impressive start to the season.

"At the start, you always wonder if this transfer was the right one, at a newly-promoted club. Surely, there are some doubts at the moment," admitted Wayne Rooney. Doubts quickly swept away: the engine of the midfield, who played 225 league games with Arsenal between 2016 and 2023, established himself as an undisputed leader.

The former Manchester United star also revisited the London period of Granit Xhaka, marked by highs - two FA Cups - and lows.

"After having turned the Arsenal supporters against him, the fact that he won back his place in the team showed his strength of character," estimated Wayne Rooney.

And he added: "Going through difficult moments, then playing again at such a level with Arsenal, before winning the championship with Leverkusen, that shows what an exceptional player he is."

In the young Sunderland team, Granit Xhaka now acts as a big brother. "He is a valuable help for coach Regis Le Bris, playing the role of intermediary between the coach and the locker room," further emphasized Wayne Rooney.

