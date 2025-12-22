Wayne Rooney Names His Next England Captain Once Harry Kane Retires
Wayne Rooney has called for “irreplaceable” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to replace Harry Kane as England’s captain when the striker retires from international duty.
Rice was essential to Arsenal’s push for silverware last season and has been similarly terrific this term as the Gunners fight on four fronts. The all-action midfielder has been typically excellent from a defensive standpoint, but has also impressed in the final third with seven goal contributions. He’s now widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the game.
The 26-year-old once again shone during Arsenal’s narrow 1–0 win over Everton on Saturday night, helping his side clinch a crucial three points that ensured their position as Premier League top dogs come Christmas.
With another quality display in the books, former England captain Rooney lavished praise on Arsenal’s midfield dynamo, labelling him “absolutely incredible” and putting his name forward as the perfect heir to Kane’s armband for the Three Lions.
Rooney Waxes Lyrical About “Underrated” Rice
Rice has already been named England captain on two separate occasions in the absence of Kane, including during the 3–0 victory over Wales in the October international break. Leading his nation appears likely to become a familiar feeling for the Arsenal star when Kane calls it quits, with Rooney backing him to thrive as skipper.
“For me, he’s the one who’s probably waiting for Harry to hang up his boots at some point,” said the ex-Manchester United striker on BBC Sport’s The Wayne Rooney Podcast. “He was all over the pitch [against Everton]. His decision-making—when to pass it, where to pass it, what foot to pass it to, his detail on his pass—it was a pleasure to watch. He was absolutely incredible.
“He was splitting centre backs, taking the ball off [Arsenal’s] centre-backs, acting as a third centre back, then next minute he’s in the box, trying to score a goal. Sometimes, some of the stuff he does is a bit underrated.
“He’s the right one to take over [from Kane] for me, because [of] his drive, his personality. Everyone seems to love him, who knows him, who’s close to him. He’s irreplaceable for England.”
Rice has made 72 appearances for England since switching allegiances from the Republic of Ireland national team and the midfielder will be essential to any hopes of 2026 World Cup glory for Thomas Tuchel’s side.