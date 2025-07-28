Newcastle United close to signing £13.8m Sunderland transfer target

Newcastle United are in negotiations to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is also a target for Sunderland.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, the Magpies were interested in Ramsdale since last summer, and in fact, tried to sign him back then.

This summer, Newcastle witnessed James Trafford about to move to Manchester City, and have once again turned their attention to Ramsdale.

The mentioned journalist notes that the 27-year-old goalkeeper already knows what it's like to work with Eddie Howe, as both coincided at Bournemouth a few years ago.

A few weeks ago, GIVEMESPORT reported that Sunderland were interested in signing Ramsdale, so this could become another failed signing for Regis Le Bris.

"Aaron Ramsdale is in talks to sign for Newcastle," Downie began writing via his Twitter (X) account.

"The England international played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, and NUFC were interested in signing him last summer," he added.

"NUFC missed out on James Trafford, who is moving to Man City instead, and have turned to Ramsdale," he concluded.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Ramsdale has already said "yes" to Newcastle, pending Southampton's acceptance of the Magpies' offer.

According to Romano, Newcastle's offer is for a loan with a high fee, including an option to buy. "Southampton open to accepting but want a higher fee," stated the journalist, before assuring that the deal is "expected to happen."

Recent reports from GVA indicated that Sunderland are also considering the signing of Senne Lammens (23), a goalkeeper for Royal Antwerp. The Belgian is also being tracked by Manchester United and Leeds United, according to the same source.

Previously, it had been reported that Sunderland were close to signing Djordje Petrovic (25) from Chelsea for around €25m. The Serbian ultimately chose to join Bournemouth.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsdale's move to Newcastle will materialize, and what alternatives Regis Le Bris will have to consider to strengthen his goalkeeping department.

Transfermarkt values Ramsdale at €16m, that is to say, around £13.8m.

