2025–26 Carabao Cup Semifinal Draw: Chelsea Handed Huge London Derby
Chelsea will meet either Arsenal or Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup semifinals in early 2026, with Manchester City standing between holders Newcastle United and a return to Wembley Stadium.
The draw took place after the conclusion of Newcastle’s last-gasp quarterfinal triumph over Fulham at St James’s Park—the holders booked their place in the next round courtesy of a stoppage time-winner from home-grown youngster Lewis Miley.
Chelsea were the first team to book a semifinal place following Tuesday’s 3–1 win over Cardiff City, leaving it late to beat the League One club in south Wales.
They were joined on Wednesday by Manchester City, set on their way to a 2–0 victory over Brentford by a stunning Rayan Cherki strike. Pep Guardiola’s team lifted the Carabao Cup four years in a row from 2017–18 to 2020–21 but have not laid on their hands on it since.
Arsenal and Crystal Palace were both in the semifinal draw because they are yet to play their last eight tie. The game at the Emirates Stadium has been delayed until next week over scheduling.
As has long been tradition in this competition, the semifinals will be played over two legs. First legs are due to be staged in January, with the return games scheduled for February.
2025–26 Carabao Cup Semifinal Draw
• Chelsea vs. Arsenal/Crystal Palace
• Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
2025–26 Carabao Cup Round Dates
Round
Date
Preliminary round
Aug. 4, 2025
First round
Aug. 11, 2025
Second round
Aug. 25, 2025
Third round
Sept. 15, 22, 2025
Fourth round
Oct. 28, 2025
Quarterfinals
Dec. 15, 2025
Semifinals
Jan. 12, Feb 2, 2026
Final
March 22, 2026