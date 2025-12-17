SI

2025–26 Carabao Cup Semifinal Draw: Chelsea Handed Huge London Derby

There are unusually still five teams left in the competition.

Jamie Spencer

The Carabao Cup is a step closer to its 2026 conclusion.
The Carabao Cup is a step closer to its 2026 conclusion. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will meet either Arsenal or Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup semifinals in early 2026, with Manchester City standing between holders Newcastle United and a return to Wembley Stadium.

The draw took place after the conclusion of Newcastle’s last-gasp quarterfinal triumph over Fulham at St James’s Park—the holders booked their place in the next round courtesy of a stoppage time-winner from home-grown youngster Lewis Miley.

Chelsea were the first team to book a semifinal place following Tuesday’s 3–1 win over Cardiff City, leaving it late to beat the League One club in south Wales.

They were joined on Wednesday by Manchester City, set on their way to a 2–0 victory over Brentford by a stunning Rayan Cherki strike. Pep Guardiola’s team lifted the Carabao Cup four years in a row from 2017–18 to 2020–21 but have not laid on their hands on it since.

Rayan Cherki
Rayan Cherki netted for Man City. / Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal and Crystal Palace were both in the semifinal draw because they are yet to play their last eight tie. The game at the Emirates Stadium has been delayed until next week over scheduling.

As has long been tradition in this competition, the semifinals will be played over two legs. First legs are due to be staged in January, with the return games scheduled for February.

2025–26 Carabao Cup Semifinal Draw

• Chelsea vs. Arsenal/Crystal Palace
• Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

2025–26 Carabao Cup Round Dates

Round

Date

Preliminary round

Aug. 4, 2025

First round

Aug. 11, 2025

Second round

Aug. 25, 2025

Third round

Sept. 15, 22, 2025

Fourth round

Oct. 28, 2025

Quarterfinals

Dec. 15, 2025

Semifinals

Jan. 12, Feb 2, 2026

Final

March 22, 2026

Jamie Spencer
