Five Reasons to Watch PSG vs. Real Madrid: Club World Cup Semifinals
It’s been a vintage summer of blockbusters, with the action supplied by Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning and F1 undoubtedly appeasing the adrenaline junkie faction of the film buff sphere.
Cinemagoers have been left satisfied, and Gianni Infantino has attempted to appeal to our insatiable desires in the footballing realm. The FIFA president’s revamped Club World Cup has left cynics raising eyebrows, and many of the pre-tournament concerns have come to pass.
However, the on-field stuff has generally been pretty great. While we may end up with two European finalists, the rest of the world have most certainly played their part.
Not every fixture this summer has captured the imagination, of course, but there have been some belters. However, we may have saved the best of the bunch for the penultimate matchday.
Another summer blockbuster is in store when Paris Saint-Germain take on Real Madrid, and, just in case you needed assurance, here are five reasons why you must watch Wednesday’s semifinal.
1. Kylian Mbappé Faces Former Club
Kylian Mbappé left PSG last summer as their record goalscorer and perhaps their greatest-ever player. However, the superstar forward didn’t exactly depart the French capital on the sweetest of terms, having finally been granted his wish to join Real Madrid.
PSG moved on with tremendous success, and while the collective accolades failed to arrive at Mbappé’s feet in year one of his Spanish venture, he nonetheless enjoyed a record-breaking campaign as he claimed the Pichichi Trophy.
Ahead of Wednesday’s decisive clash, it was revealed that Mbappé has dropped the legal claim accusing his former club of extortion and harassment. It’s a debacle which conveys the bitter feud between the two parties, and Mbappé, who surely endured PSG’s success through gritted teeth last season, will be out for revenge at MetLife.
He was on course for a reunion in the Champions League semifinals, but Declan Rice’s free-kicks meant Arsenal earned the right to be beaten by Luis Enrique’s side instead. Thus, this will be Mbappé’s first collision with his former club, but a spot in Xabi Alonso’s starting XI isn’t guaranteed.
The Frenchman has been limited to two cameo appearances after recovering from a nasty illness, with 21-year-old striker Gonzalo García excelling in his absence. Mbappé will be desperate to get the nod.
2. Xabi Alonso’s Toughest Test
Off the back of their most miserable season in years, the Club World Cup was regarded in Madrid as a competition that, if won, could somewhat compensate for the absence of significant silverware claimed during Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge.
However, there’s also an acceptance that this Madrid team is one in transition with Xabi Alonso at the helm. The Spaniard may not be a stubborn idealist in contrast to Ancelotti, but the differences between the two coaches are distinct. In short, the very best of Alonso’s Madrid aren’t expected to manifest in the United States this summer.
There were concerns on Matchday 1 against Al Hilal, but the signs since have largely been positive. Alonso’s coaching has come to the fore, with Madrid quickly evolving into a shapeshifting unit that appear tactically adaptable and unpredictable.
They’ve beaten Juventus (albeit a pretty poor one) and Borussia Dortmund to reach this stage, but Wednesday’s bout will be a considerable step up. It’s Alonso’s toughest test to date, as he goes head-to-head with compatriot Enrique for the very first time.
3. Vitinha Transfer Audition?
There are so many components which go into making this PSG team special, and Vitinha’s significance at the base of midfield can’t be overlooked.
While slight in stature, the Portuguese midfield combines unflappable composure with stunning intelligence to operate as the utopian Enrique conductor. Vitinha tends to function as the deepest of PSG’s majestic triumvirate, but they freely rotate and are asked to contribute all over the pitch.
He’s blossomed into one of Europe’s premier midfielders, and it’s no surprise that that star-obsessed Real Madrid reportedly boast an interest. Los Blancos struggled mightily to control matches in possession following Toni Kroos’s retirement, although the timeless Luka Modrić was able to provide some mitigation when called upon.
Vitinha is the sort of profile Madrid seemingly need, but Alonso’s faith in Arda Güler suggests they may have already stumbled upon an alternative. Still, those reports in the Spanish media will have some wondering whether this is an audition for Vitinha.
4. Luis Enrique’s Connections
Luis Enrique is one of 17 players to play on both sides of the Clásico divide, but he’s the only man to appear at least 100 times for Real Madrid and Barcelona.
He departed Los Blancos in 1995 having said he "rarely felt appreciated" in the capital, and quickly won over a curious Barça fanbase after signing on a free transfer. Enrique spent the next eight years of his career in Catalonia, and would later guide the club to a memorable treble as manager in 2014–15.
In short, he’s more Barcelona than Madrid, and it’s fair to say there are generations of Blancos supporters who aren’t particularly fond of the current PSG boss.
The move was 30 years ago, but many will still hold a grudge. As a manager, Enrique is one of few to have overseen more victories than defeats against Madrid.
5. European Royalty vs. Current Best
It’s been a vengeful summer for PSG, who have beaten two of the teams that defeated them during their run to Champions League glory last season: Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Enrique’s men are Europe’s supreme force right now, and they don’t have all that much to prove in the U.S. The extent of their brilliance was laid bare in the Champions League final at the end of May, as they conquered the continent for the first time.
However, some within Parisian quarters will feel as if this wonderful team has another mountain to climb on Wednesday. The upcoming semifinal will be their seventh competitive meeting with Real Madrid since 2018, and while they’ve had some success against the Spanish behemoths, never before have they advanced at Madrid‘s expense in a knockout setting.
The Spaniards’ knack for finding a way when it matters most is why they have 14 more European crowns than PSG, who have evolved into an outfit atypical of previous iterations with Enrique at the helm.
Can they defeat European royalty to rubber stamp their greatness?
