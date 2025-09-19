Sunderland and Crystal Palace's Failed Pursuit of Juventus Player Revealed

AFC Sunderland returned to the top-flight football after eight years this season and splurged money like there’s no tomorrow. The club spent over €140M in the first shopping spree, bringing the likes of Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra to Sunderland.

The Black Cats put their defensive issues in the backseat until August, when they started approaching talented defenders to bolster their squad. Details of Sunderland’s failed attempt to sign a current Juventus CB have recently come to light.

Juventus defender turned down Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Fenerbahce

Sunderland arrived in the Premier League with a concerning backline. While the club managed to acquire some big names in August, a center-back who has been a key player for Juventus this season rejected their offer.

Juventus was reportedly considering cutting ties with English defender Lloyd Kelly, who was on loan from Newcastle United with an obligation to buy. Sunderland approached the 26-year-old in the summer alongside Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The newly promoted side was willing to spend €20 million in a loan deal with an obligation to buy if they remain in the Premier League. But the player decided to stay with the Italian side, turning down Crystal Palace and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Juventus manager Igor Tudor convinced the CB that he is a major piece in his plans, and the Croatian manager has lived up to his words. Kelly scored his first goal for the Serie A side in a 4-3 win over Inter Milan. He went on to find the net in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

The Black Cats acquired French international Nordi Mukiele and Getafe defender Omar Alderete to address the defensive issues. Reinildo Mandava, Lutsharel Geertruida, Omar Alderete, and Arthur Masuaku were some more recruits at the backline.

Sunderland has been solid at the back in their five competitive games this season. They have conceded only three goals in four Premier League matches and one goal in the EFL Cup, where they lost to Huddersfield in penalties.

Regis Le Bris’ men have a tough schedule ahead with fixtures against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest in the coming weeks. The next few games will give a much clearer picture of Sunderland’s squad.

Read More: