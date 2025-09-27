West Ham Sack Graham Potter After Dreadful Start to 2025–26 Season
West Ham United have confirmed the departure of manager Graham Potter after a disappointing start to the season.
The Hammers sit 19th after the first five rounds of fixtures with just one win to their name, but the nature of their four defeats was of particular concern to supporters, who were disappointed with the lack of improvement from last season.
Potter told a press conference on Friday that he had held “positive talks” with the club’s ownership, but a statement released on Saturday morning brought about an end to his nine-month tenure at London Stadium.
“West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club,” the Hammers said.
“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.
“The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.
“The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.
“The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time.”
Potter departs West Ham with a record of six wins, five draws and 14 defeats from 25 games in charge, scoring 30 goals but conceding 41.