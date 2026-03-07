When Is the 2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw? Ball Numbers, TV Channel, Stream

The magic of the FA Cup has been conjured once more for the fifth round of this year’s competition, some tantalizing clashes spanning four days of action.

Liverpool kicked things off on Friday night as they avenged their recent defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers and became the first name in the quarterfinal draw, with a host of their fellow Premier League sides hoping to join them.

The last eight is where things start to heat up for participants as they find themselves one step away from a day out at Wembley, all eyes soon turning to a hotly anticipated draw for the remaining clubs still standing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarterfinal draw.

When Is the FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw?

Seven of eight teams will have secured their place in the quarterfinal by the time the draw is staged on Monday, March 9.

The draw will take place at the London Stadium ahead of West Ham United’s clash with Brentford, an all-Premier League tie that will decide the final entrant into the last eight.

What Time Is the FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw?

The draw will take place live on TNT Sports 1, the TNT Sports YouTube channel and discovery+ from 7:05 p.m. GMT (2:05 p.m. ET, 11:05 a.m.), shortly before kick off at the London Stadium.

The draw will be hosted by commentary duo Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, with 2011 FA Cup winner Joe Hart selecting the balls.

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw

1. Fulham or Southampton

2. Port Vale or Sunderland

3. Newcastle United or Manchester City

4. Leeds United or Norwich City

5. Arsenal

6. Liverpool

7. Wrexham or Chelsea

8. West Ham United or Brentford

FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates

Round Main Date (Saturday) First Round Proper Nov. 1, 2025 Second Round Proper Dec. 6, 2025 Third Round Proper Jan. 10, 2026 Fourth Round Proper Feb. 14, 2026 Fifth Round Proper March 7, 2026 Quarterfinal April 4, 2026 Semifinal April 25, 2026 Final May 16, 2026

