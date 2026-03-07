SI

When Is the 2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw? Ball Numbers, TV Channel, Stream

An outing at Wembley is nearing for those still in this year’s FA Cup.
The FA Cup will soon be down to just eight teams.
The FA Cup will soon be down to just eight teams. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The magic of the FA Cup has been conjured once more for the fifth round of this year’s competition, some tantalizing clashes spanning four days of action.

Liverpool kicked things off on Friday night as they avenged their recent defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers and became the first name in the quarterfinal draw, with a host of their fellow Premier League sides hoping to join them.

The last eight is where things start to heat up for participants as they find themselves one step away from a day out at Wembley, all eyes soon turning to a hotly anticipated draw for the remaining clubs still standing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarterfinal draw.

When Is the FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw?

Seven of eight teams will have secured their place in the quarterfinal by the time the draw is staged on Monday, March 9.

The draw will take place at the London Stadium ahead of West Ham United’s clash with Brentford, an all-Premier League tie that will decide the final entrant into the last eight.

What Time Is the FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw?

The draw will take place live on TNT Sports 1, the TNT Sports YouTube channel and discovery+ from 7:05 p.m. GMT (2:05 p.m. ET, 11:05 a.m.), shortly before kick off at the London Stadium.

The draw will be hosted by commentary duo Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, with 2011 FA Cup winner Joe Hart selecting the balls.

Ball Numbers for FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw

1. Fulham or Southampton
2. Port Vale or Sunderland
3. Newcastle United or Manchester City
4. Leeds United or Norwich City
5. Arsenal
6. Liverpool
7. Wrexham or Chelsea
8. West Ham United or Brentford

FA Cup 2025–26 Round Dates

Round

Main Date (Saturday)

First Round Proper

Nov. 1, 2025

Second Round Proper

Dec. 6, 2025

Third Round Proper

Jan. 10, 2026

Fourth Round Proper

Feb. 14, 2026

Fifth Round Proper

March 7, 2026

Quarterfinal

April 4, 2026

Semifinal

April 25, 2026

Final

May 16, 2026

